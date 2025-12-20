Guy Fieri Has A Separate Fridge Just For Condiments And Sauces
They don't call Guy Fieri the Mayor of Flavortown for nothing. The star of Food Network shows including "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" and "Guy's Grocery Games" is all about big flavors, and he helps create them with bold ingredients and seasonings. Fieri, who also has a 17-brand restaurant empire and several best-selling books, cooks and experiments with a wide range of condiments and sauces to do so. In fact, he always has so many of them on hand they have their own separate, dedicated refrigerator at his home.
A fridge chock-full of condiments to mix and match is perfect for Fieri, who has a penchant for blending flavors in perhaps unexpected ways. He showed this early on in his pre-fame days with one of his first restaurants, Tex Wasabi's in Santa Rosa, California, which served a fusion of Southern barbecue and California-style sushi. While the celebrity chef is known for traditional American dishes, he also enjoys international cuisines, including a love of Asian food. So his fridge might include things like soy, oyster, and fish sauces, miso, and Korean gochujang chili paste. Fieri's also declared Italy the best country for fine dining, so he could have pesto, mostarda, or several types of good balsamic vinegar as well.
Fieri's culinary tactics don't all involve ingredients that need to go in his special refrigerator, however. He uses chicken powder as a secret ingredient for big flavor in different foods, and for fried chicken in particular, he turns to dill salt as his go-to seasoning.
Guy Fieri even has an award-winning sauce line
Guy Fieri put his money where his condiments mouth is by creating his own Flavortown line of sauces. Launched in 2024 in collaboration with LiteHouse Inc., there are 10 flavors, five of them barbecue sauces, including one made with trendy hot honey. Naturally, his signature Donkey Sauce is represented, which is labeled as a garlic aioli and also contains Dijon mustard, Worcestershire, and lemon juice.
The Top Secret Sauce — which you can buy from Walmart — is an award-winner, crowned Sauce of the Year by the Association for Dressings and Sauces in October 2025. Named by Fieri as one of his personal favorites, the aioli includes chili powder, mustard, and garlic. Additionally, one of the offerings was Food Republic's pick for our favorite store-bought barbecue sauce.
There are also four other flavors available specifically for chicken wings, including classic O.G. Buffalo and popular Nashville Hot, as well as six dry rubs. Like all of the products, they feature a smiling Fieri on the label.