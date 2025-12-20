Guy Fieri Has A Separate Fridge Just For Condiments And Sauces

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

They don't call Guy Fieri the Mayor of Flavortown for nothing. The star of Food Network shows including "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" and "Guy's Grocery Games" is all about big flavors, and he helps create them with bold ingredients and seasonings. Fieri, who also has a 17-brand restaurant empire and several best-selling books, cooks and experiments with a wide range of condiments and sauces to do so. In fact, he always has so many of them on hand they have their own separate, dedicated refrigerator at his home.

A fridge chock-full of condiments to mix and match is perfect for Fieri, who has a penchant for blending flavors in perhaps unexpected ways. He showed this early on in his pre-fame days with one of his first restaurants, Tex Wasabi's in Santa Rosa, California, which served a fusion of Southern barbecue and California-style sushi. While the celebrity chef is known for traditional American dishes, he also enjoys international cuisines, including a love of Asian food. So his fridge might include things like soy, oyster, and fish sauces, miso, and Korean gochujang chili paste. Fieri's also declared Italy the best country for fine dining, so he could have pesto, mostarda, or several types of good balsamic vinegar as well.

Fieri's culinary tactics don't all involve ingredients that need to go in his special refrigerator, however. He uses chicken powder as a secret ingredient for big flavor in different foods, and for fried chicken in particular, he turns to dill salt as his go-to seasoning.