Guy Fieri's Secret Ingredient To Big Flavor Is Super Simple
We love that Guy Fieri always has a few tricks up his sleeve to make our lives easier. His simple method for getting mouthwatering burger buns, for example, has been a total game-changer, as has his "snow" tip for smoother mashed potatoes. So when we found out that he recommends one simple ingredient to get big, bold flavor, we were seated and ready to learn. According to Fieri, using chicken powder (not to be confused with chicken bouillon cubes) is an easy way to take your dishes to new levels of deliciousness. "It enhances flavor," he told Food & Wine. "A little tablespoon will elevate the regular everyday jasmine rice to the next level."
In fact, chicken powder is often found in some of your favorite Chinese recipes, though it could easily boost the flavor of countless cuisines. If you've ever made a plate of savory lemon risotto or a chicken stir-fry and wondered why yours was missing something, there's a good chance it could have made all the difference.
Made with ingredients like dehydrated chicken meat and monosodium glutamate (aka MSG, an umami powerhouse), chicken powder — which you might also see sold as "chicken bouillon powder" — is essentially a very concentrated chicken stock, minus the typical additions like aromatics and vegetables found in bouillon cubes. This gives chicken powder a deep, complex poultry flavor that really packs a punch — a little goes a long way with this product.
How to use chicken powder while cooking
Once you've got your hands on some chicken powder, there are a few different ways you can incorporate it in the kitchen. For example, you could simply add some to a marinade or brine, allowing it to enhance the overall savoriness of your dish. For a rich and quick sauce at the end of cooking, you can add a dash or two when deglazing your pan, which will bring subtle depth with your chosen liquid. You can also include it in the breading for things like fried chicken or pork cutlets, giving it the chance to season the exterior of your food. Just keep in mind that chicken powder is salty, so you'll want to be mindful of how much salt is already in your dish so you don't overdo it. You can always start with just a little, like ½ teaspoon, and then add more if needed.
Another simple trick is to use chicken powder in place of chicken stock for recipes. To do this, use ¾ teaspoon of powder per 1 cup of boiling water to make an easy chicken stock every time. This is especially helpful so you don't waste an open box, which only lasts up to five days.