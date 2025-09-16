Guy Fieri's Secret Ingredient To Big Flavor Is Super Simple

We love that Guy Fieri always has a few tricks up his sleeve to make our lives easier. His simple method for getting mouthwatering burger buns, for example, has been a total game-changer, as has his "snow" tip for smoother mashed potatoes. So when we found out that he recommends one simple ingredient to get big, bold flavor, we were seated and ready to learn. According to Fieri, using chicken powder (not to be confused with chicken bouillon cubes) is an easy way to take your dishes to new levels of deliciousness. "It enhances flavor," he told Food & Wine. "A little tablespoon will elevate the regular everyday jasmine rice to the next level."

In fact, chicken powder is often found in some of your favorite Chinese recipes, though it could easily boost the flavor of countless cuisines. If you've ever made a plate of savory lemon risotto or a chicken stir-fry and wondered why yours was missing something, there's a good chance it could have made all the difference.

Made with ingredients like dehydrated chicken meat and monosodium glutamate (aka MSG, an umami powerhouse), chicken powder — which you might also see sold as "chicken bouillon powder" — is essentially a very concentrated chicken stock, minus the typical additions like aromatics and vegetables found in bouillon cubes. This gives chicken powder a deep, complex poultry flavor that really packs a punch — a little goes a long way with this product.