José Andrés' Favorite Pantry Staples Are Polar Opposites

If you're looking to build a spice cabinet that goes beyond the basics, look no further than world-renowned chef and humanitarian José Andrés, who has long been vocal about his love for two specific pantry must-haves: pimentón and furikake. While they hail from different culinary traditions, both are essential to his identity. Pimentón even appears on his menu at The Bazaar, providing that classic Spanish smokiness, while furikake is a nostalgic favorite he uses to season his beloved childhood omelet sandwich.

One of the main differences between pimentón and furikake lies in their flavor profiles and how they are used in cooking. Pimentón — known as paprika in English — is a staple of Spanish cuisine. It distinguishes itself from other types of paprika as it's made from red peppers that are dried and smoked over oak wood-fired heat before being ground into a fine powder. This vibrant red spice is used to add depth to classic Spanish dishes like paella, chorizo, or patatas bravas, to name just a few.

On the other hand, rather than a fine powder, furikake is a dry condiment from Japan. Ingredients commonly include a mixture of dried fish flakes, sesame seeds, chopped nori seaweed, salt, and sugar. These components make it a complex, umami-rich addition used to finish off dishes. Its most common use is as a topping for plain rice, but it also works in ramen, soups, and even on fries. Unlike paprika, whose variations can be found all over the world, furikake remains a condiment very distinct to Japanese cooking.