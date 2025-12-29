José Andrés' Favorite Pantry Staples Are Polar Opposites
If you're looking to build a spice cabinet that goes beyond the basics, look no further than world-renowned chef and humanitarian José Andrés, who has long been vocal about his love for two specific pantry must-haves: pimentón and furikake. While they hail from different culinary traditions, both are essential to his identity. Pimentón even appears on his menu at The Bazaar, providing that classic Spanish smokiness, while furikake is a nostalgic favorite he uses to season his beloved childhood omelet sandwich.
One of the main differences between pimentón and furikake lies in their flavor profiles and how they are used in cooking. Pimentón — known as paprika in English — is a staple of Spanish cuisine. It distinguishes itself from other types of paprika as it's made from red peppers that are dried and smoked over oak wood-fired heat before being ground into a fine powder. This vibrant red spice is used to add depth to classic Spanish dishes like paella, chorizo, or patatas bravas, to name just a few.
On the other hand, rather than a fine powder, furikake is a dry condiment from Japan. Ingredients commonly include a mixture of dried fish flakes, sesame seeds, chopped nori seaweed, salt, and sugar. These components make it a complex, umami-rich addition used to finish off dishes. Its most common use is as a topping for plain rice, but it also works in ramen, soups, and even on fries. Unlike paprika, whose variations can be found all over the world, furikake remains a condiment very distinct to Japanese cooking.
How to use pimentón and furikake
Pimentón's history starts with red peppers being brought back from the Americas to Spain in the colonial era. In the La Vera region, monks began to cultivate the peppers and eventually developed the unique smoking process for making pimentón. It's a great addition to stews, where its mixture of smoky and sweet flavors can add depth to the overall taste, along with a subtle warmth that complements other meat and vegetable ingredients. If you're feeling adventurous, you can also add a pinch of smoked pimentón to your next bourbon cocktail.
Initially, furikake emerged as a calcium supplement and was called Gohan no Tomo, which literally translates to "friend for rice." The furikake we know and love today was mass-produced post-World War II to combat malnutrition, but its delicious flavor turned it from a health food into a versatile staple that you'll find in most Japanese restaurants and bento boxes. We recommend sprinkling a little furikake on the rice before adding the meat when making a beloved Hawaiian delicacy, Spam musubi.
Although furikake and pimentón come from different culinary traditions, combining them can create a unique and flavorful condiment. Many furikake varieties already include spicy elements like wasabi or chili flakes, so adding a pinch of fiery, smoky pimentón makes sense to enhance the depth and warmth of this comforting seasoning. The blend works perfectly as a spicy topping for rice, or as an umami-rich accent that gives an extra kick to soups and ramen.