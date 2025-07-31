The Bold, Savory Ingredient To Add To Your Bourbon Cocktails For A Spicier Flavor
Bourbon is a classic American whiskey – not to be confused with whisky – that stands out for its sweet, rich flavor profile. This sweetness comes from its mash bill, which must contain at least 51% corn by law. Bourbon is also distinctively aged in new, charred oak barrels, which contribute to its deep caramel and vanilla notes. Its approachable flavor makes it a favorite in cocktails, and it's the foundation of some of the most iconic drinks, including the old fashioned and the Manhattan. To make bourbon cocktails even more delicious, there's one surprising ingredient you can add: smoked paprika. To find out why bourbon and smoked paprika are a match made in heaven, Food Republic consulted Leslie K. Harris, Marketing Director and purchasing agent at Double Eagle Hotel & Casino.
"Smoked paprika enhances the natural caramel and woody notes of bourbon because it adds a subtle smoky layer," Harris told us. Although it may look similar to regular paprika, smoked paprika is distinctly different. While standard paprika, also referred to as sweet paprika in grocery stores, is made from air-dried peppers, smoked paprika comes from peppers dried slowly over an oak fire, giving it its signature smoky flavor. This key is in the label, so be careful not to confuse the two when you're shopping! According to Harris, "[Smoked paprika] should be used sparingly so that it complements the flavor rather than overpowers it. This kind of accent adds complexity and interest, especially in fall and winter cocktails."
How to incorporate smoked paprika into your next bourbon cocktail
According to Leslie K. Harris, "The easiest way to add smoked paprika to a cocktail is to use a syrup or rim the glass." Making a smoked paprika syrup is super simple and involves the same steps as making an easy simple syrup – just combine equal parts sugar and water in a saucepan, bring it to a simmer, and stir consistently until the sugar dissolves. Then, add a pinch of smoked paprika and stir until it is fully infused. Let it cool, and store it in the refrigerator for up to one month.
For a smoked paprika rim, just brush the rim of your glass with honey and dip it into a plate of smoked paprika for a bold, hot honey experience. Alternatively, you can mix smoked paprika with sea salt or sugar for a more balanced sweet or savory rim that pairs amazingly with bourbon-based cocktails. Save these tips for the next time you're enjoying a bourbon cocktail with your steak (a classic pairing).
As for other spices that could also complement your next bourbon cocktail, Harris recommended: "Warm [spices] such as cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, cardamom, allspice, and ginger pair especially well with bourbon. They are easy to use in tinctures or syrups[,] so they open up gently and do not overpower the bourbon." These sources are all seasonally associated with autumn and pair well with the caramel and vanilla notes of bourbon, naturally mirroring and enhancing the existing notes.