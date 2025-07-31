The Bold, Savory Ingredient To Add To Your Bourbon Cocktails For A Spicier Flavor

Bourbon is a classic American whiskey – not to be confused with whisky – that stands out for its sweet, rich flavor profile. This sweetness comes from its mash bill, which must contain at least 51% corn by law. Bourbon is also distinctively aged in new, charred oak barrels, which contribute to its deep caramel and vanilla notes. Its approachable flavor makes it a favorite in cocktails, and it's the foundation of some of the most iconic drinks, including the old fashioned and the Manhattan. To make bourbon cocktails even more delicious, there's one surprising ingredient you can add: smoked paprika. To find out why bourbon and smoked paprika are a match made in heaven, Food Republic consulted Leslie K. Harris, Marketing Director and purchasing agent at Double Eagle Hotel & Casino.

"Smoked paprika enhances the natural caramel and woody notes of bourbon because it adds a subtle smoky layer," Harris told us. Although it may look similar to regular paprika, smoked paprika is distinctly different. While standard paprika, also referred to as sweet paprika in grocery stores, is made from air-dried peppers, smoked paprika comes from peppers dried slowly over an oak fire, giving it its signature smoky flavor. This key is in the label, so be careful not to confuse the two when you're shopping! According to Harris, "[Smoked paprika] should be used sparingly so that it complements the flavor rather than overpowers it. This kind of accent adds complexity and interest, especially in fall and winter cocktails."