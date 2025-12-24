Don't Make This Salsa Mistake When Making Tacos

Salsa is a non-negotiable in tacos, rounding things off by adding bright acidity and freshness. But there are several mistakes you can make when creating tacos, like adding too much salsa, which can throw off the entire flavor profile of your meal. To learn why, Food Republic spoke with chef José Luis Chávez, co-founder and executive chef at Éxodo, responsible for Matilda and Ayayaymex.

"Some salsas can be very spicy or overly acidic," Chávez explained, which can disrupt the balance of other elements within the taco. Citrus, vinegar — even tomatoes and tomatillos — carry an acidity that can cut through the richer flavors of the meats, while chiles add heat and complexity. In moderation, they're welcome additions, but too much can make the tacos one-note. Also, salsa ingredients are very liquid-heavy, which can have your tortilla going from soft and chewy to soggy and mushy. This will have your tacos falling apart before you've had a chance to enjoy your first bite.

"The most important step is tasting before serving," Chávez told us. Once you've tried your salsa, you can adjust ingredients to balance its spiciness. You can easily add more tomato and chiles to your salsa, but once they're in, it's much trickier to take them out. To make your salsa less watery, strain your tomatoes beforehand or add a thickening agent like cornstarch. Remember, "While personal preference always plays a role, salsa should act as an accompaniment, not become the main event," Chávez noted. "Salsa should support the bite — not overpower it — and allow the corn tortilla and the protein to come together harmoniously on the palate."