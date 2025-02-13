The Easy Way To Tame Your Overly Spicy Salsa

Since store-bought salsas can be hit or miss, making your own at home and enjoying the zesty taste of fresh tomatoes, peppers, and other ingredients really can't be beat. But if you accidentally take your spice level too high, is there any way to bring it back down and tame the heat?

To find the answer, Food Republic consulted Yara Herrera of Hellbender NYC. According to Herrera, all is not lost if your homemade blend ends up too fiery — some quick tactics can help lower the heat to the mellower spice level you were aiming for.

"Depending on what type of salsa you are making, you can add more of the non-spicy ingredients to mellow it out," Herrera explained. "For example, if it's tomato or tomatillo based, add more of that as it is packed with umami and will balance out the heat. You can also add any type of fat that fits well with the flavor of your salsa[.] I would suggest something neutral like avocado oil, olive oil, or vegetable oil. Fatty oils help dissolve the oils in capsaicin."