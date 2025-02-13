The Easy Way To Tame Your Overly Spicy Salsa
Since store-bought salsas can be hit or miss, making your own at home and enjoying the zesty taste of fresh tomatoes, peppers, and other ingredients really can't be beat. But if you accidentally take your spice level too high, is there any way to bring it back down and tame the heat?
To find the answer, Food Republic consulted Yara Herrera of Hellbender NYC. According to Herrera, all is not lost if your homemade blend ends up too fiery — some quick tactics can help lower the heat to the mellower spice level you were aiming for.
"Depending on what type of salsa you are making, you can add more of the non-spicy ingredients to mellow it out," Herrera explained. "For example, if it's tomato or tomatillo based, add more of that as it is packed with umami and will balance out the heat. You can also add any type of fat that fits well with the flavor of your salsa[.] I would suggest something neutral like avocado oil, olive oil, or vegetable oil. Fatty oils help dissolve the oils in capsaicin."
Other ways to pull back the heat in homemade salsa
Incorporating some sweetness can also help tame the heat in an overly spicy salsa. Adding a bit of honey or sugar can cool things down, as can incorporating fruity elements like orange or lime juice, mango, melon, or cucumber. You can also get inventive and swap in some grapes for tomatoes to add extra sweetness to your salsa. To prevent your salsa from becoming too saccharine, balance things out by pairing your sweetener with something acidic, like vinegar or citrus juice.
If you want to get really unconventional, there's another element that can help neutralize capsaicin — the compound responsible for the spicy sensation we experience with chili peppers. "Nuts also work in this way," Yara Herrera explained. Nuts are effective for combating spice because, like fatty oils, their high fat content helps dissolve capsaicin.
If adding nuts to salsa sounds unusual, consider the rich, flavorful condiment that is salsa macha — a Mexican sauce featuring nuts and seeds among its key ingredients. Smoked cashew salsa is another delicious alternative to traditional red or green salsas, incorporating smoked cashews for an unexpectedly scrumptious bite when scooped up with tortilla chips. Blending in nuts or nut butter with your other salsa ingredients emulsifies the mixture, adding creaminess and richness while also cutting down the heat. If you don't want a fully blended, smooth salsa, you can still incorporate nuts into a chunky salsa by pulsing them in a blender or food processor.