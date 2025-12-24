This Colorado Burger Joint Is A Local Favorite

Sometimes, burgers are seen as a money pit in restaurants, while other eateries go in the opposite direction and create a whole concept around them. McDonald's and Burger King are notable chains who have led the charge in cultivating Americans' love of these beef patty sandwiches, but there are plenty of small, local joints that are slinging customizable burgers so stacked you can barely get your mouth around them. Bob's Atomic Burgers is one such joint, located in Golden, Colorado, just outside Denver.

This diminutive restaurant is nonetheless serving up big taste, starting with its never-frozen, freshly-ground beef patties. There are free toppings, which include lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, jalapeños (fresh, not canned), and banana peppers, as well as more premium toppings for an upcharge: Grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, onion strings, roasted green chilis, guacamole, a fried egg, and bacon. Bob's encourages customers to build their own perfect burger by checking off items on a sandwich menu attached to burger sleeves.

Bob's has been earmarked by Only In Your State as the best burger spot in Colorado, but it's the customer reviews that speak to the quality of the restaurant. It has a 4.7 out of 5 rating on Google Reviews, with an overwhelming number of 5-star reviews, and a 4.3 out of 5-star rating on Yelp. One Yelp reviewer, who lives close to Bob's and visits frequently, gave the restaurant high praise, saying, "There's something to be said for [consistency] and quality, year after year."