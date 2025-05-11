Are Burgers Sandwiches? What About Hot Dogs?

There's nothing quite like a good sandwich. While typical fare like turkey and cheese or a pastrami on rye are commonly enjoyed, there are many types that push the boundaries of what a sandwich really can be. From spicy Italian beef sandwiches to sweet and savory Monte Cristos dusted with powdered sugar, the categorization covers a wide range of proteins, breads, and all sorts of toppings in between. But how far can you really take the term "sandwich"? Could, say, grilled favorites like a double cheeseburger or a hot dog be considered a sandwich, or are they something all their own?

If you thought the subs-versus-hoagies debate was complex, buckle up. Let's dive into whether or not hamburgers and hot dogs can really call themselves part of the sandwich family. Firstly, it's important to understand how the term is actually defined. According to Merriam-Webster, a sandwich consists of "two or more slices of bread or a split roll having a filling in between." By this definition, both a hamburger and a hot dog can technically qualify as members of the sandwich hall of fame.

However, technical categorizations are one thing — public opinion is another beast entirely. To really be considered a sandwich, both burgers and hot dogs might need to sway the masses before claiming the title.