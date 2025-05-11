Are Burgers Sandwiches? What About Hot Dogs?
There's nothing quite like a good sandwich. While typical fare like turkey and cheese or a pastrami on rye are commonly enjoyed, there are many types that push the boundaries of what a sandwich really can be. From spicy Italian beef sandwiches to sweet and savory Monte Cristos dusted with powdered sugar, the categorization covers a wide range of proteins, breads, and all sorts of toppings in between. But how far can you really take the term "sandwich"? Could, say, grilled favorites like a double cheeseburger or a hot dog be considered a sandwich, or are they something all their own?
If you thought the subs-versus-hoagies debate was complex, buckle up. Let's dive into whether or not hamburgers and hot dogs can really call themselves part of the sandwich family. Firstly, it's important to understand how the term is actually defined. According to Merriam-Webster, a sandwich consists of "two or more slices of bread or a split roll having a filling in between." By this definition, both a hamburger and a hot dog can technically qualify as members of the sandwich hall of fame.
However, technical categorizations are one thing — public opinion is another beast entirely. To really be considered a sandwich, both burgers and hot dogs might need to sway the masses before claiming the title.
Like it or not, a burger is a sandwich
When it comes to less traditional sandwich classifications, burgers are a slightly easier sell than hot dogs. A large majority of burgers are eaten between two separate slices of bread (while technically considered a bun, it is still bread or bread-like). While different from traditional cold cuts, many believe that a burger patty also qualifies as an acceptable sandwich protein — if the only difference between a chicken sandwich and a burger is the type of meat, then the former, unique name and all, could be renamed to "ground beef sandwich." Look, we don't love the name, either — but we do understand the point.
One user on Reddit put it simply: "All burgers are sandwiches, but not all sandwiches are burgers." They also pointed out that burgers are often isolated from their sandwich companions because they are a different kind of fare, and are often sold separately from other types of sandwiches. Still, this does not make them any less a sandwich. Similarly, if a chain only offers french fries as a side, that doesn't make them any less of a potato product.
Another wise Redditor broke this term down even further, writing, "Hamburger is just a category of sandwich. Sandwich is the Family, hamburger is the genus, cheeseburger is the [species]." Many commenters admired this take, while another responded, "I quite disagree, my good chap." Clearly, we have not reached a consensus about the specifics, but there is no denying that by technical definition, burgers are, in fact, sandwiches.
Classifying a hot dog as a sandwich is slightly more complicated
Those who respect the dictionary definition of the term sandwich will likely agree that a hot dog also qualifies. After all, it stipulates that the type of bread can be between "slices ... or a split roll" for good reason — multiple U.S. states have even legally declared that hot dogs are sandwiches to avoid confusion. Still, many people have strong feelings about whether or not a hot dog belongs to its own unique category.
One impassioned Redditor wrote, "Either we need to stop considering other foods [such as Philly cheesesteaks] as sandwiches, or we need to definitely, once and for all, conclude that hot dogs are indeed a sandwich." One user replied that the wiener itself is not able to be classified this way: "You actually don't believe a hot dog is a sandwich. A hot dog is simply a piece of meat. You think a hot dog, when [placed] in a bun, is a sandwich."
Interestingly, this user may have a point. Burgers aren't called burgers until they have been assembled — the protein is called some variation of a "patty" before it is sandwiched between carbs and toppings. A hot dog, however, is colloquially known as a hot dog whether or not it is accompanied by a bun. It is a rather nit-picky argument (and totally disregards the majesty that is a corn dog), but it isn't wholly without merit. Can we confidently say that hot dogs are sandwiches? Technically, yes. But in our hearts? That's a whole other story.