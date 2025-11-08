Here's What Time Whataburger Starts And Stops Serving Breakfast

Whataburger, with its original location in Corpus Christi, is one of the most popular fast food joints in Texas. But did you know the spot that's home to Chef Aarón Sánchez's favorite burger also makes delicious breakfast? Yes, the Whataburger menu offers everything from breakfast sandwiches to gooey cinnamon rolls and even a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit. But despite many Whataburger locations being open 24 hours, the breakfast menu isn't available all day. Instead, the chain starts serving breakfast at 11 p.m. and stops at 11 a.m. After that, the menu switches to the daytime offerings, featuring items like the Bacon & Cheese Whataburger, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, and sides like fries and onion rings.

Online orderers, be warned: Even though the official stop time for breakfast is 11 a.m., Redditors have claimed that some Whataburger locations won't let you order breakfast online after 10:30 a.m. The good news, however, is that if you're someone who enjoys both midnight snacks and breakfast for dinner, the beloved chain has you covered.