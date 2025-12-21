Does The President Have To Pay For Meals In The White House?

Being the U.S. president is one of the world's most high-pressure, high-stakes jobs, as you're constantly making decisions that affect the entire nation and globe. But it also comes with some amazing perks. The chief executive lives in the White House for free, gets to fly on Air Force One, rides in the presidential limo on streets cleared of traffic, and has residence staff at the Executive Mansion supporting them and their family, including chefs who cook their meals. You might be surprised to learn, however, that one perk they don't have is free food, as they are required to pay for everything they eat.

The chief usher sends a bill to the first family each month for all of their food expenses. Only official events like state dinners are paid for by the government. Former first lady Michelle Obama explained on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in 2018 that the kitchen staff will readily get whatever food you request. But she learned from experience to check prices before asking for anything, to avoid being shocked with an eye-popping cost when the monthly bill arrived.

The roots of the payment responsibility go back to John Adams, the second U.S. president and first to live in the White House, who paid for all of the staff and expenses. This practice continued for most of the 1800s, with his successors even paying for official events like dinners and receptions. Congress eventually approved paying for White House employees and state occasions, but the requirement to pay for meals has remained.