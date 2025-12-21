10 Mistakes To Avoid When Cooking Garlic, According To Chefs

When it comes to infusing dishes with drool-worthy umami flavor, nothing gets the job done like garlic. Seriously, I feel bad for anyone with a garlic allergy because it's basically the most delicious ingredient in a world of different cuisines. Even so, it can be a touch fickle, so it's easy for home cooks to make mistakes when incorporating garlic into their meals. And you know what? We simply can't have that. I mean, if you use garlic as much as I do in the kitchen — translation: In about 99% of my dishes — nobody has time for silly blunders.

On a quest to ensure we never fall prey to garlic cooking mistakes again, I checked in with a few experts on the matter, i.e., some chefs who really know their stuff. The first pro I received insights from is Michael Handal, a chef at the Institute of Culinary Education. I also got some helpful tips from Sean Griffin, executive chef at Jean Georges Steakhouse in the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Last but not least, Dennis Littley, chef and culinary expert at Ask Chef Dennis, came through with lots of valuable knowledge. As he told me, "Garlic is one of the most versatile ingredients in the kitchen, but it's also one that many home cooks handle incorrectly or don't know how to get the most out of." With help from our three experts, though, we can kiss those pesky garlic cooking mistakes goodbye for good.