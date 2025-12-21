This Old Bay Sauce Belongs On Your Fish And Chips

When it comes to comforting British pub classics, few things fit the bill quite like fish and chips. Traditionally, the fish is fried in a beer batter, served with thick-cut fries topped with malt vinegar, and served with tartare sauce — a creamy, tangy condiment made from mayo mixed with chopped pickles, lemon juice, and a variety of herbs. But if you were to break away from tradition, one iconic Mid-Atlantic seasoning could give tartare sauce a run for its money: Old Bay.

Old Bay is a popular American seasoning blend made from herbs and spices like celery salt, paprika, and black pepper. If you think about it, it actually makes a lot of sense paired with fish and chips. It's a quintessential Maryland spice blend — where it's a must-have will all kinds of seafood. Its zesty flavor can help brighten up heavier dishes, like fish and chips, and gives them an unexpectedly delicious kick, though it might take the Brits a little convincing to get fully on board where malt vinegar and salt (maybe a cheeky side of curry or gravy) reign supreme.

Since Old Bay starts as a powdered spice blend, you could sprinkle the seasoning onto your fish and chips, but to get that creamy tartare-style vibe, it works even better whisked into mayonnaise. Just stir one to two teaspoons of Old Bay into a cup of mayo and add a splash of lemon juice for acidic brightness. If you want something closer to classic tartare, nothing is stopping you from mixing in chopped capers or pickles for that traditional touch. This makes the perfect dip to slather onto your fish and chips. And if you'd prefer an aioli-style version, just blend the powdered Old Bay with a squeeze of lemon, then add minced garlic and olive oil to finish it off.