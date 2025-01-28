What Does Rabbit Meat Really Taste Like?

While not so typical of American palettes, rabbit meat is actually eaten across the world and enjoyed by numerous cultures. But what does it actually taste like? The consensus is that it's a slightly gamier-tasting version of chicken — though different varieties have their own flavor profiles.

At risk of sounding too contrived by saying it tastes like chicken, the natural flavor of rabbit can fall under earthy and gamey. Think of it on the spectrum between chicken and lamb, leaning more towards chicken but with a hint of red meatiness. It's not as flat as chicken, and the meat is slightly sweeter.

Rabbit, wild or domesticated, is a white meat similar to poultry or fish. Because of this, the taste isn't as strongly 'meaty' as with beef, lamb (which you can make less gamey), or the is-it-red-is-it-white-ambiguous ham. Still, rabbit meat isn't quite as mild as poultry, and it has a tougher texture.

Wild rabbits produce generally more flavorful meat than farm-raised ones as a result of their more varied diet. They also have less fat, and the coloring is on the redder side. For domesticated rabbits, the meat is lighter in color and more tender, with higher concentrations of fat. In both varieties, the meat is surprisingly tough as rabbits have a lot of connective tissue that develops due to their active lifestyle. The more relaxed day-to-day of farm-bred rabbits mitigates this slightly, but you still need to cook rabbit meat with a low-and-slow approach.