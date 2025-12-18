Functionality Is Key When Organizing Your Pantry

The key to a perfect kitchen is a blend of visual appeal and functionality. If your pantry isn't well-organized and your workflow isn't thoughtfully planned, you'll find yourself constantly digging for ingredients, building up clutter, and losing track of items — no matter how good it looks. To find out how to perfectly balance design and practicality, Food Republic spoke with Ashley Bailey, founder of Everything Orderly.

"The first thing I do when organizing a pantry is inventory the items and determine what is going to live in the space," Bailey explained. Organization with intention is an easy way to improve the overall look and feel of your pantry. An inventory is also a chance to rediscover forgotten ingredients that were once destined for an exciting meal, only to be left gathering dust at the back of your pantry — we're all guilty of this! This step is also important if you're trying to organize a space where presentation really matters — such as open-shelving storage – to prevent visual clutter from building up with a muddled array of pantry items.

"Once you know what needs to be stored, you can create zones for like items — baking, cooking, pasta, grains, snacks — and organize them in a way that supports the natural flow of the kitchen," Bailey added. The layout of pantry you've got should also dictate how you zone your items. For example, the most accessible shelves should be used for the items you use the most, think essentials like pasta or rice, lower-shelving for heavy items like pots and pans, while lesser used items can live on the higher, harder-to-reach shelves.