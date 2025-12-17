This Name-Brand Dollar Tree Hot Chocolate Find Only Costs $1.25 For The Entire Box
Dollar Tree is a surprisingly wide-ranging store, selling everything from affordable porcelain plates to Girl Scout cookie dupes. So when you're shopping at the retailer during cold weather, know that you can stock up on good-value hot chocolate there, too. The store sells a box containing six envelopes of the name-brand Swiss Miss Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa Mix for only $1.25.
It's a terrific price for a product that retails for more elsewhere. The exact same package sets you back $6.99 at Walmart, while an eight-count box comes in at a pricier $3.39 at Target – though the individual packets at Target are almost twice as large as what you find at Walmart or Dollar Tree. To those unfamiliar with the Swiss Miss brand, these convenient packets yield a sweet and nostalgic cup of cocoa. All that's necessary is to empty the powder into a cup, then add milk or hot water, and give the beverage a stir. Plus, you can find Swiss Miss in varying flavors; Dollar Tree also sells a Mini Marshmello Mix. So stock up on the cocoa for your hot chocolate needs. They're perfect for a quick warm-up on a chilly day or in a homemade frappuccino-style coffee (just blend a packet with a cup of cold coffee, milk or creamer, and ice).
Find other well-priced beverages at Dollar Tree
Buying groceries at Dollar Tree doesn't always save you money, but the store offers other great deals on shelf-stable drinks. To start the day with a caffeine boost, you can swing by the retailer to buy affordable canned coffee. Dollar Tree sells Victor Allen brand cans for $1.25, a cheaper option than many alternative brands available at Walmart. Such savings even extend to ground bean coffee bags — you can find bags of Harry and David for a steal at the retailer.
For non-caffeinated drinks, you can still stock up on savings. Dollar Tree is a convenient place to snag the beloved Martinelli's Sparkling Cider. While other retailers sell only large volume bottles at around $4 a piece, you can grab $1.25 eight ounce servings at the dollar store — perfect for minimizing waste (especially with kids). Similar-sized adjusted savings also apply to Ocean Spray Cran-Apple, available at $1.50 for 25 ounces. And don't miss the $1.25 Azul Coconut Water, as the tropical drink can cost over three times as much from other brands. So, for optimal beverage savings, know that Dollar Tree is the place to shop.