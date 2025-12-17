This Name-Brand Dollar Tree Hot Chocolate Find Only Costs $1.25 For The Entire Box

Dollar Tree is a surprisingly wide-ranging store, selling everything from affordable porcelain plates to Girl Scout cookie dupes. So when you're shopping at the retailer during cold weather, know that you can stock up on good-value hot chocolate there, too. The store sells a box containing six envelopes of the name-brand Swiss Miss Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa Mix for only $1.25.

It's a terrific price for a product that retails for more elsewhere. The exact same package sets you back $6.99 at Walmart, while an eight-count box comes in at a pricier $3.39 at Target – though the individual packets at Target are almost twice as large as what you find at Walmart or Dollar Tree. To those unfamiliar with the Swiss Miss brand, these convenient packets yield a sweet and nostalgic cup of cocoa. All that's necessary is to empty the powder into a cup, then add milk or hot water, and give the beverage a stir. Plus, you can find Swiss Miss in varying flavors; Dollar Tree also sells a Mini Marshmello Mix. So stock up on the cocoa for your hot chocolate needs. They're perfect for a quick warm-up on a chilly day or in a homemade frappuccino-style coffee (just blend a packet with a cup of cold coffee, milk or creamer, and ice).