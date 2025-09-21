Skip Starbucks And Head To Dollar Tree For An Affordable Canned Coffee
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For millions worldwide, the day doesn't start until a visit to Starbucks. Undoubtedly, the coffee shop's classics hit the spot, while new seasonal releases — like the Fall 2025 Pecan Drink — always intrigue. Financially, though, frequent visits start to add up quickly; easily several thousand dollars a year. So especially for those looking to optimize caffeinating costs, it pays off to seek alternatives — with Dollar Tree being an especially savvy option.
The retail chain lives up to its name, offering cans of the Victor Allen brand for only $1.25. The joe comes in an 11 ounce container size, with availability in flavors like mocha, vanilla, caramel, and even Snickers or Twix. Although flavored coffee can be a red flag for an aficionado, fans who prefer some sugar in their Starbucks order won't mind the switch. Not to mention, you can still expect a caffeine serving comparable to many Starbucks orders, thereby ensuring the day starts off on an invigorating note.
And if it's hard to leave Starbucks flavors behind, the store also offers Starbucks Vanilla and Mocha Frappuccinos, available in a four count package, and typically priced at the same $1.25. Just keep in mind that not every Dollar Tree location might carry these offerings, but head to the retailer, and you can expect to find an affordable canned coffee deal.
Various retailers offer well-priced canned coffee deals
Undoubtedly, buying Dollar Tree's canned coffees are a great value, but explore other canned options, too. If you have a Sam's Club or Costco Membership, the two retailers offer well-priced pre-packaged brews. Shopping here, you won't even need to ditch Starbucks entirely: They both sell the brand's Espresso & Cream cans in a 12 count package, priced at around $2 a can. You could also try out the cheaper $1.67 Kirkland Signature Colombian Cold Brew Coffee at Costco or the extra-caffeinating Black Rifle Coffee Company Espresso Mocha available at Sam's Club for the same price.
For other exciting canned coffee options, trusty Amazon's a reliable source. Here, you can get the Japanese UCC Original Blend Coffee With Milk, a beloved canned option that's been around since the late 1960s. Priced at $2 per can, it's still a costlier option than the Victor Allen, but conveniently comes in a 24 pack. So while Dollar Tree's low prices may be tough to beat, keep in mind there's a wide selection of affordable Starbucks alternatives.