Skip Starbucks And Head To Dollar Tree For An Affordable Canned Coffee

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For millions worldwide, the day doesn't start until a visit to Starbucks. Undoubtedly, the coffee shop's classics hit the spot, while new seasonal releases — like the Fall 2025 Pecan Drink — always intrigue. Financially, though, frequent visits start to add up quickly; easily several thousand dollars a year. So especially for those looking to optimize caffeinating costs, it pays off to seek alternatives — with Dollar Tree being an especially savvy option.

The retail chain lives up to its name, offering cans of the Victor Allen brand for only $1.25. The joe comes in an 11 ounce container size, with availability in flavors like mocha, vanilla, caramel, and even Snickers or Twix. Although flavored coffee can be a red flag for an aficionado, fans who prefer some sugar in their Starbucks order won't mind the switch. Not to mention, you can still expect a caffeine serving comparable to many Starbucks orders, thereby ensuring the day starts off on an invigorating note.

And if it's hard to leave Starbucks flavors behind, the store also offers Starbucks Vanilla and Mocha Frappuccinos, available in a four count package, and typically priced at the same $1.25. Just keep in mind that not every Dollar Tree location might carry these offerings, but head to the retailer, and you can expect to find an affordable canned coffee deal.