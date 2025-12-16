Costco's Frozen Lasagna Has Gone Way Up In Price Over The Years

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For several years now, grocery costs have stung the wallet — up 29% since 2020 due to inflation. Even cult-favorite Costco isn't excluded from the list. Sure, the retailer's rotisserie chicken continues to stay cheap, but consumers have noticed price tag upticks in grocery categories ranging from beverages to seafood and pre-packaged meals.

Even the store's dependable frozen lasagna has gone up in price, according to customers on a Costco Wholesale Reddit discussion. "The [price] of the Kirkland Lasagna has went from $9.99 in 2020 to $13.99 in 2024. The size of the lasagna has decreased by 25 percent, too," a Redditor notes. Later that same year, the dish was spotted on shelves for a steeper $16.99. And as of December 2025, the same 6-pound package of Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna now retails for $20.42 (when ordered online). Unfortunately, such a price trajectory is all too familiar for modern shoppers. Nevertheless, a purchase does get you 12 servings of a delicious, ready-made dinner — making the lasagna still worthy of inclusion in your grocery cart.