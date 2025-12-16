Costco's Frozen Lasagna Has Gone Way Up In Price Over The Years
For several years now, grocery costs have stung the wallet — up 29% since 2020 due to inflation. Even cult-favorite Costco isn't excluded from the list. Sure, the retailer's rotisserie chicken continues to stay cheap, but consumers have noticed price tag upticks in grocery categories ranging from beverages to seafood and pre-packaged meals.
Even the store's dependable frozen lasagna has gone up in price, according to customers on a Costco Wholesale Reddit discussion. "The [price] of the Kirkland Lasagna has went from $9.99 in 2020 to $13.99 in 2024. The size of the lasagna has decreased by 25 percent, too," a Redditor notes. Later that same year, the dish was spotted on shelves for a steeper $16.99. And as of December 2025, the same 6-pound package of Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna now retails for $20.42 (when ordered online). Unfortunately, such a price trajectory is all too familiar for modern shoppers. Nevertheless, a purchase does get you 12 servings of a delicious, ready-made dinner — making the lasagna still worthy of inclusion in your grocery cart.
Despite price increases, Costco's frozen lasagna remains a good value
If you're weighing whether the Kirkland Signature Lasagna is worth the doubled price, know that customers generally love the frozen product. The dish came first in Food Republic's own Costco frozen dinner ranking, noted for its taste, ease of preparation, and value. Meanwhile, on the Costco website, the product boasts a 4.7/5 with over 300 reviews.
Furthermore, opposed to other frozen lasagna brands, you're still getting a decent deal. The Kirkland Signature package comes with two 3-pound packages, making it an easy-peasy dinner to portion. For comparison, the same volume of lasagna would set you back $22.47 at Trader Joe's. And if you purchase the easy-to-find Rao's Homemade Made for Home Meat Lasagna on Amazon, it'd set you back more than $42 for six pounds. Whether Costco's frozen pasta is worth the cost comes down to your own budget, but rest assured, it's still among the best value lasagna options on the market.