The Creamy Great Depression Pie Everyone Forgot About

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Buttermilk pie, a deceptively simple custard dessert, earned its place among Southern food standards not through flash or grandeur, but through its resilience and humble origins. This creamy treat was born out of necessity — often made with what was on hand during the leanest times of the Great Depression. The pie features a butter crust cradling a whisked mix of sugar, fine cornmeal, unsalted butter, egg yolks, sour cream, buttermilk, and vanilla paste, with a touch of cardamom and nutmeg if you have them on hand.

Lacking seasonal fruit, exotic imports, or a variety of spices, Great Depression bakers and home cooks leaned into pantry staples, much like they did with the simple water pie or mock apple pie made from Ritz crackers. Over time, the pie became especially popular in places like Texas, where buttermilk was inexpensive and well-integrated into the cuisine.

Today, it's remembered nostalgically by Southern cooks and in cookbooks that pay tribute to Black Southern food traditions, like Nicole Taylor's "The Up South Cookbook." Its timeless appeal makes it a perfect example of forgotten culinary gems, and it's just one of many old-fashioned Southern desserts ready for a revival!