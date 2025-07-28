The Creamy Great Depression Pie Everyone Forgot About
Buttermilk pie, a deceptively simple custard dessert, earned its place among Southern food standards not through flash or grandeur, but through its resilience and humble origins. This creamy treat was born out of necessity — often made with what was on hand during the leanest times of the Great Depression. The pie features a butter crust cradling a whisked mix of sugar, fine cornmeal, unsalted butter, egg yolks, sour cream, buttermilk, and vanilla paste, with a touch of cardamom and nutmeg if you have them on hand.
Lacking seasonal fruit, exotic imports, or a variety of spices, Great Depression bakers and home cooks leaned into pantry staples, much like they did with the simple water pie or mock apple pie made from Ritz crackers. Over time, the pie became especially popular in places like Texas, where buttermilk was inexpensive and well-integrated into the cuisine.
Today, it's remembered nostalgically by Southern cooks and in cookbooks that pay tribute to Black Southern food traditions, like Nicole Taylor's "The Up South Cookbook." Its timeless appeal makes it a perfect example of forgotten culinary gems, and it's just one of many old-fashioned Southern desserts ready for a revival!
How to make the perfect buttermilk pie
To make a perfect buttermilk pie, start with a parbaked butter pie crust for the ideal textural contrast between flaky shell and creamy filling. If you're making your own, remember that the key to a perfectly flaky pie crust is cold butter.
For the filling, start by mixing together all the dry ingredients (sugar, cornmeal, spices), and then incorporate the wet ones. In this recipe, the sour cream adds body and silkiness, while the cornmeal gives the pie a firmer custard structure and a rustic finish. The key, of course, is the buttermilk, which is as crucial here as it is in biscuits (another Southern classic), giving the pie richness and helping it rise. For depth of flavor, go for high-quality vanilla paste, which adds a rich undertone to balance the tang of the buttermilk.
Chill the pie thoroughly before slicing, as this helps it set and intensifies the custard's texture. To top it all off, serve your pie with whipped cream, a dusting of powdered sugar, or seasonal berries — though traditionally, it's delightful all on its own.