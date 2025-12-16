This Vintage Burger From The '50s Doesn't Actually Contain Beef

Hamburgers have been around since the late 1800s, and historically, they've always contained ground beef between two slices of bread. But like most foods, they have evolved with changing tastes, diets, and cultural norms. And when we stumbled upon the vintage Friday burger, we noticed just how much it reflected its midcentury roots.

At first glance, the Friday burger looks a whole lot like the standard burger, but with one major exception: The patty is made from tuna instead of beef. The name comes from an era when Catholic doctrine prohibited followers from eating flesh meat from mammals and poultry on Fridays. No beef, pork, turkey, or chicken meant fish was the Friday go-to. The tradition was so popular, it was actually the reason McDonald's added the Filet-O-Fish to its menu in 1962. Although the ban was officially relaxed in 1966, fish burgers stuck around.

While the burgers can technically be made with any type of fish, the Friday recipes we've encountered are often made with canned tuna. This makes sense, seeing how canned foods became a widespread kitchen staple during the '50s. These households valued convenience and affordability, much like we do today.