Want A More Flavorful Canned Tuna? Look For This Must-Have Ingredient
As tinned fish continues to have its moment, it's worth investigating not only fresh-tasting varieties like mackerel and sardines, but reliable classics like canned tuna, too. Sure, you may think of this dependable protein source as simply an affordable base for meals like tuna salad or casserole, but it packs surprising range. In addition to preserving different types of tuna, you'll also find various aromatics in the can. For an extra flavorful rendition, look for a surprising must-have ingredient: vegetable broth.
Not always listed on the front label, you'll need to check the ingredient list to verify its inclusion. Widespread brands like StarKist, as well as selections from Walmart, Aldi, and Kroger, sell this type of canned tuna. And not all are exactly the same — they use seasonings that range from a classic vegetable broth base of alliums, celery, and carrots, to more elaborate inclusions like pepper, peas, beans, and more. Generally, though, you can expect classic tasting notes, with the flavor intensity differing by producer. So next time you're shopping, glance at the tuna can for this simple addition — it lends dishes an intriguing spin.
Vegetable broth elevates canned tuna's taste
Most canned tuna comes packed in either oil or water, and understanding their distinct benefits and downsides is key to knowing when and how to best use each type. Oil-based varieties taste extra rich and flavorful, but can be greasy and overbearing in certain dishes. Meanwhile, water-packed tuna offers a more neutral, natural flavor but risks a gloopy, tasteless texture. However, thanks to influences like increasing globalization and growing interest in tinned fish, there's now an expanded range of mouthwatering canned options (such as David Chang's favorite hot sauce–flavored tuna).
The vegetable broth version stands out because it offers advantages of both popular tuna types. Although lighter than oil-based renditions, it's still more aromatic than water-packed varieties. These qualities make vegetable broth tuna a must-have for dishes like tuna sandwiches, salads, pasta dishes, upscale tuna casseroles, and more. You'll get a flavorful dash of its contained aromatics, still be able to taste the fish, and not worry about throwing off the dish's construction. So order a package online — like the StarKist Chunk Light Tuna — and enjoy the subtly elevated flavors.