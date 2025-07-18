Want A More Flavorful Canned Tuna? Look For This Must-Have Ingredient

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As tinned fish continues to have its moment, it's worth investigating not only fresh-tasting varieties like mackerel and sardines, but reliable classics like canned tuna, too. Sure, you may think of this dependable protein source as simply an affordable base for meals like tuna salad or casserole, but it packs surprising range. In addition to preserving different types of tuna, you'll also find various aromatics in the can. For an extra flavorful rendition, look for a surprising must-have ingredient: vegetable broth.

Not always listed on the front label, you'll need to check the ingredient list to verify its inclusion. Widespread brands like StarKist, as well as selections from Walmart, Aldi, and Kroger, sell this type of canned tuna. And not all are exactly the same — they use seasonings that range from a classic vegetable broth base of alliums, celery, and carrots, to more elaborate inclusions like pepper, peas, beans, and more. Generally, though, you can expect classic tasting notes, with the flavor intensity differing by producer. So next time you're shopping, glance at the tuna can for this simple addition — it lends dishes an intriguing spin.