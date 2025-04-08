The Pita Bread Trick That Changes The Entire Sandwich Game

Pita bread is a delightful base for an entree or appetizer alike, its fluffy, tangy dough a perfect accompaniment to any number of dishes and flavor profiles. The only downside when it comes to making your favorite pita sandwich can be in the assembly stage — namely, how to handle the pita so it doesn't tear or fall apart upon being laden with delicious fillings. The answer may come down to how you fold it, according to Sonia Khosla of Love Incredible Recipes.

"Trimming and flipping the pita bread back into the bottom of the pocket helps create a more solid structure for the pita," Khosla told Food Republic. If that sounds confusing, don't worry — it's actually quite simple. Just make a straight-line cut across the top of the pita so that you remove the top inch and a half of the bread. Then turn the now-removed slice upside down and insert it into the bottom of the remaining pita pocket, open side up.

"Pita bread can sometimes be a little flimsy when it's first split open, so this technique reinforces the pocket, making it less likely to tear," Khosla said. "Additionally, it provides a sturdier base to hold the fillings together and keeps them from spilling out as you eat." Once you've made this change, you can use the pita for your favorite meal — say, a spiced lamb in toasted pita sandwich — without fear of it falling apart.