The Chick-Fil-A Salad Hack For A Bold And Crunchy Twist
In addition to Chick-fil-A's buttery chicken sandwiches, nuggets, and tenders, its menu also features grilled options, which can be hard to find (McDonald's, for example, stopped offering grilled chicken around 2020). But while poultry is the name of the game at Chick-fil-A, its menu also includes a variety of fresh salads — and ordering the right combo of chicken, sauce, and salad is precisely how you can get a bold and crunchy new meal.
It all starts with ordering a nugget meal. Choose grilled chicken, which is marinated in a lemon, garlic, and herb mixture for lots of flavor, or go with the traditional crispy kind for a buttery, salty taste. Instead of fries, ask for a Kale Crunch Salad. The final (and arguably most important) detail: order the Sweet & Spicy Sriracha Sauce, which you'll dump on top of your nuggets and give 'em a shake right inside the container, coating them completely.
Toss this glazed chicken directly onto the greens, then rip open the bag of crunchy, roasted almonds (they come on the side of the Kale Crunch Salad) and sprinkle them on top for an additional robust, salty crunch. Every bite features sweet and savory, juicy, saucy chicken, toasted nutty almonds, and fresh peppery yet earthy kale for a daring flavor explosion.
How to customize this salad hack even further
The best part about this hack is that you can customize it even more by ordering other menu items. For example, order a side fruit cup so you can incorporate chunks of the sugary, bright mandarin oranges, which directly complement the heat from the Sweet & Spicy Sriracha Sauce, balancing out the fragrant citrus perfectly. Another interesting but bold twist is to order a bag of Chick-fil-A Sauce Flavored Waffle Potato Chips that you can lightly crush before sprinkling them on the salad for a delightful texture and intriguing flavor. While it's hard to pinpoint the exact taste of Chick-fil-A sauce or what it's actually made of, the general consensus is that it's a creamy, smoky, decadent, and somewhat honey-mustard-like condiment. It's sure to add a touch of indulgence to your DIY salad.
On the topic of Chick-fil-A sauce, selecting a different flavor from the fast food chain's lineup is a fantastic way to change things up. After all, if you can turn your Chick-fil-A sandwich into a saucy delight, the same holds true for coating nuggets. Maybe a sriracha-style sauce is too spicy for you; a similar condiment with an Asian flair (and no heat) is the Polynesian, which is comparable to a sweet and sour-style sauce. For a Buffalo ranch-inspired take, combine a Garden Herb Ranch and Zesty Buffalo packet to create a creamy, herbaceous yet buttery heat that amplifies the bitter kale with tons of mouthwatering flavor.