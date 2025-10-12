The Chick-Fil-A Salad Hack For A Bold And Crunchy Twist

In addition to Chick-fil-A's buttery chicken sandwiches, nuggets, and tenders, its menu also features grilled options, which can be hard to find (McDonald's, for example, stopped offering grilled chicken around 2020). But while poultry is the name of the game at Chick-fil-A, its menu also includes a variety of fresh salads — and ordering the right combo of chicken, sauce, and salad is precisely how you can get a bold and crunchy new meal.

It all starts with ordering a nugget meal. Choose grilled chicken, which is marinated in a lemon, garlic, and herb mixture for lots of flavor, or go with the traditional crispy kind for a buttery, salty taste. Instead of fries, ask for a Kale Crunch Salad. The final (and arguably most important) detail: order the Sweet & Spicy Sriracha Sauce, which you'll dump on top of your nuggets and give 'em a shake right inside the container, coating them completely.

Toss this glazed chicken directly onto the greens, then rip open the bag of crunchy, roasted almonds (they come on the side of the Kale Crunch Salad) and sprinkle them on top for an additional robust, salty crunch. Every bite features sweet and savory, juicy, saucy chicken, toasted nutty almonds, and fresh peppery yet earthy kale for a daring flavor explosion.