The Beer You Should Be Adding To Homemade Shepherd's Pie

Beyond taking the flavor of your shepherd's pie to the next level, Guinness also does wonders for the overall texture and depth of the meat mixture. "It thickens the sauce naturally and adds body," David Davidov told us. "The filling becomes silkier, richer, and more flavorful without needing heavy cream or lots of extra fat." To make the sauce extra thick, add a spoonful of flour or a cornstarch slurry to help the Guinness reduce down into a velvety stew-like consistency.

When adding Guinness to a shepherd's pie, it's best not to pour in the whole can — tempting as that may be. Guinness has a strong, distinct flavor, and too much can leave your pie tasting a little too rich and boozy. Instead, add it in small splashes and taste as you go until you hit a rich, savory balance of flavors.

To those of you skipping alcohol altogether, we've got good news. Guinness also makes a popular alcohol-free version, so you can still get all the malty richness without the booze. In addition, plenty of other substitutes can add similar depth and richness to your dish. "You can use any dark stout beer, beef stock with a splash of balsamic vinegar, or even strong coffee mixed with broth," Davidov recommended. "The goal is to add depth and slight bitterness." Another unexpected ingredient that can work exceptionally well in a shepherd's pie is cocoa powder, which makes perfect sense considering one of the main notes of Guinness is dark chocolate. If you still don't trust us, just consider how well cocoa powder pairs with chili.