When Sweet Meets Heat: The Secret Ingredient You'd Never Expect To Go In Chili

Making chili is all about balancing flavors, and less is always more when it comes to adding chocolate to your dish. "I use about two tablespoons of unsweetened cocoa powder for a big pot," explained chef Serge Krikorian, "so not enough to taste like dessert, just enough to make the chili taste more like itself." If you're making a smaller quantity of chili, try stirring in half a tablespoon of cocoa to start, and add more to taste if necessary.

Of course, if your pantry is lacking unsweetened cocoa powder, there's a super easy swap that can be made in a pinch: "If I don't have cocoa powder, sometimes I'll grate in about an ounce of really dark chocolate," Krikorian told us. He suggested reaching for a bar that is at least 85% cacao, though "the darker the better."

While it's not necessary to use the most expensive chocolate that you have, be sure to use a good quality baking chocolate that has no added milk or sugar content. "Just remember, we're not making hot chocolate," Krikorian said. "It should be our little secret in the pot that nobody can identify, but everyone will love."