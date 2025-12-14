This Texas Cafe Is Nearly A Century Old And Makes World-Class Pies

Texas blends many regional influences into one metaphoric pie – with Southern culture an especially prominent slice. Subsequently, head to the rural areas of the state, and you'll find some outstanding old-school cafes, serving up some truly mouth-watering pies. One such noted institution is the Blue Bonnet Cafe, located in Marble Falls, Texas. Named after a type of hat (not the state's flower), this cherished eatery opened way back in 1929.

Located in the rolling landscape of the Texas Hill Country, the cafe is a Southern road trip stop of dreams. Walk in through the doors, and you can chow down on an all-day breakfast menu, Southern comfort food classics (like the revered chicken-fried steak), and perhaps most importantly, world-class pies.

Well over a dozen varieties are on offer, including Lone Star favorite classic pies like pecan, coconut cream, chocolate cream, peanut butter cream, and more. The dessert comes old-fashioned style, selected from a display counter at the front, and plated with a generous dollop of whipped cream. No surprise Blue Bonnet Cafe has garnered widespread acclaim, and enthusiastic consumer feedback –- the restaurant currently boasts a 4.6 out of 5 with nearly 9,000 reviews on Google. Similarly, if you look at Blue Bonnet mentions on Reddit, the posts all sing praises for the diner (especially its pies).