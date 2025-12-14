This Texas Cafe Is Nearly A Century Old And Makes World-Class Pies
Texas blends many regional influences into one metaphoric pie – with Southern culture an especially prominent slice. Subsequently, head to the rural areas of the state, and you'll find some outstanding old-school cafes, serving up some truly mouth-watering pies. One such noted institution is the Blue Bonnet Cafe, located in Marble Falls, Texas. Named after a type of hat (not the state's flower), this cherished eatery opened way back in 1929.
Located in the rolling landscape of the Texas Hill Country, the cafe is a Southern road trip stop of dreams. Walk in through the doors, and you can chow down on an all-day breakfast menu, Southern comfort food classics (like the revered chicken-fried steak), and perhaps most importantly, world-class pies.
Well over a dozen varieties are on offer, including Lone Star favorite classic pies like pecan, coconut cream, chocolate cream, peanut butter cream, and more. The dessert comes old-fashioned style, selected from a display counter at the front, and plated with a generous dollop of whipped cream. No surprise Blue Bonnet Cafe has garnered widespread acclaim, and enthusiastic consumer feedback –- the restaurant currently boasts a 4.6 out of 5 with nearly 9,000 reviews on Google. Similarly, if you look at Blue Bonnet mentions on Reddit, the posts all sing praises for the diner (especially its pies).
Hill Country based Blue Bonnet Cafe is renowned for its pies
Pies weren't always the selling point of Blue Bonnet Cafe. The restaurant started life at a different location with other management – the current family owners (and former regulars), John and Belinda Kemper, acquired the business in 1981. The couple revamped the menu, including adding pies — a specialty Belinda Kemper learned from a long-time employee. Under the Kemper's management, the diner proved a remarkable success, accumulating leagues of loyal fans over decades.
The delights of their consistent — and delicious — pies are a cornerstone of the acclaim. The restaurant makes all 15 of its pie varieties in-house every day, relying on time-tested techniques to generate a nicely textured crust, flavor the filling, and build the tall meringue topping. To get more customers in the door, Blue Bonnet Cafe also offers a pie happy hour, which gives customers a free slice alongside an entree during the afternoon. All such factors add up to a buzzy, destination dining experience; Yelp reviewers note a line is common — although the service is efficient. So swing by Marble Falls to try a slice for yourself, or head to Arizona's Mamma Toledo's and Connecticut's award-winning Michele's Pies for other state favorite pie shops worth the hype.