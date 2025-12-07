The Arizona Pie Shop That Started At Farmers Markets And Is Now A Treasure Of The State

Learning to bake really good homemade pies has a bit of a learning curve. For example, to get the best crust, you need to use cold butter, you must test that your pie is correctly par-baked, and if you want your pumpkin pie to achieve a perfectly silky texture, you have to drop the temperature. We don't blame you one bit for eschewing baking your own pies in favor of buying them already prepared — especially if you were to source your pies from Mamma Toledo's The Pie Hole, based in Phoenix, AZ. There, Tonya Saidi has been hand-making dozens of pie flavors and multiple varieties since 2014.

What began as a hobby in the mid-1990s eventually turned into a micro-business, when Saidi would hawk her wares at farmer's markets throughout 2010. By 2011 she had upgraded to a food truck, even entering her city's first ever food truck festival in October of that year. In her mobile era, Saidi sold her signature mini-pies, which clock in at a perfect single-serve five inches in diameter.

Saidi opened her first brick-and-mortar location in 2013 as a shared outfit, then moved into her own present-day location on North 7th Street, in Moon Valley, a year later. Her hard work has not gone unnoticed, either. In 2020, 24/7 Tempo named Mamma Toledo's the Best Pie Shop in Arizona, based on Yelp reviews, an honorific that is also borne out by hundreds of positive reviews on both Google and Facebook.