The Award-Winning Connecticut Pie Shop That Dominates On A National Scale

Pie often makes a welcome appearance on the dessert table during the holidays, but the sweet treat is popular with Americans all year round, with 78% of consumers saying they enjoy it, according to Datassential (via the American Pie Council). When people in southwest Connecticut have a hankering for pie, they're lucky enough to be near a shop that's earned national recognition several times over. Michele's Pies in Norwalk has won an impressive 51 first-place awards at the American Pie Council's National Championships, 10 of them in 2024 alone.

The shop's pies are handmade using fresh seasonal ingredients and dough that's prepared daily. They sell four different types: fruit, nut, cream, and savory, which include options like Chicken Pot Pie, Australian Beef Pie, and Philly Cheesesteak Pie. Other baked goods like cookies, pastries, and tea breads are also available. While you can make a chicken pot pie pretty easily at home, the brand's version is one of the 10 that won in 2024. Some of the others included Butterscotch Pecan, Mango with Macadamia Coconut Crumb, Crunchy Peanut Butter, Chocolate Walnut Cream, and Twisted Citrus Raspberry.

Michele's Pies has been featured on "Good Morning America" and the "Today" show, and its creations have been part of Emmy Awards gift bags. Founder Michele Stuart even made her Maple Pumpkin with Pecan Streusel Pie on "Throwdown with Bobby Flay," but lost to the celebrity chef. People in the U.S. and Canada can order from the shop via Goldbelly, and once the pies arrive, you can store leftover pie to keep it from getting soggy by wrapping it tightly in foil and keeping it in the fridge.