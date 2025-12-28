Elevate Your Next Matcha Latte By Sprinkling In This One Spice

There's truly nothing more comforting in the morning (or afternoon ... or heck, even evening if you're feeling daring) than a large cup of your favorite caffeinated beverage. And for those days you're in the mood for tea instead of coffee, a matcha latte is a great choice. Not only is the vibrant green drink full of antioxidants, but it's also incredibly versatile — you can top off a chilled version with some lavender cold foam, turn a heated mug into a sweet treat by melting a bit of white chocolate into the mix, or take a cue from Katie Mankoff, the owner and product developer of Mantra Matcha, and sprinkle in cinnamon for a satisfying hit of spice.

"Cinnamon brings a natural warmth and subtle sweetness that rounds out matcha's grassy, earthy notes," Mankoff told Food Republic. "The pairing works because cinnamon ... balances any bitterness, making the flavor more approachable for new matcha drinkers while still appealing to purists."

The best part is that you really don't need to overthink it. While you could certainly steep some cinnamon sticks directly into your milk, Mankoff highlighted that ground cinnamon is a fabulous option that offers dual benefits — it blends seamlessly and gives you more command over the spice level. Just remember to have patience — it might take some trial and error to find the flavor balance that works for you. Mankoff recommended beginning "with ⅛ teaspoon and [adjusting] to taste," with a reminder that the cinnamon should be added before you whisk your tea for the silkiest integration.