Elevate Your Next Matcha Latte By Sprinkling In This One Spice
There's truly nothing more comforting in the morning (or afternoon ... or heck, even evening if you're feeling daring) than a large cup of your favorite caffeinated beverage. And for those days you're in the mood for tea instead of coffee, a matcha latte is a great choice. Not only is the vibrant green drink full of antioxidants, but it's also incredibly versatile — you can top off a chilled version with some lavender cold foam, turn a heated mug into a sweet treat by melting a bit of white chocolate into the mix, or take a cue from Katie Mankoff, the owner and product developer of Mantra Matcha, and sprinkle in cinnamon for a satisfying hit of spice.
"Cinnamon brings a natural warmth and subtle sweetness that rounds out matcha's grassy, earthy notes," Mankoff told Food Republic. "The pairing works because cinnamon ... balances any bitterness, making the flavor more approachable for new matcha drinkers while still appealing to purists."
The best part is that you really don't need to overthink it. While you could certainly steep some cinnamon sticks directly into your milk, Mankoff highlighted that ground cinnamon is a fabulous option that offers dual benefits — it blends seamlessly and gives you more command over the spice level. Just remember to have patience — it might take some trial and error to find the flavor balance that works for you. Mankoff recommended beginning "with ⅛ teaspoon and [adjusting] to taste," with a reminder that the cinnamon should be added before you whisk your tea for the silkiest integration.
Different ways to incorporate cinnamon into your matcha lattes
For those days you're in a rush, enjoying matcha with cinnamon is as simple as dusting the ground spice over the top of your latte and moving on with your morning. When you do have time to get creative in the kitchen, however, a whole gamut of tasty options awaits.
First things first: Don't be afraid to mix and match spices. Katie Mankoff is a fan of pairing the cinnamon with "cardamom or a touch of nutmeg when creating seasonal blends or cozy lattes." If you're stuck, think about the flavor profiles of your favorite autumnal treats and play around — for example, take some cues from homemade pumpkin pie spice mixes and throw in a pinch of allspice or ground ginger for extra layers of depth and comfort.
Of course, you could also just double-down on the cinnamon and whip up a Cinnamon Toast Crunch matcha latte — top your beverage with plenty of whipped cream and pieces of the cereal for some nostalgic crunch. Or, take inspiration from classic cinnamon desserts; for instance, get the flavor of whole baked cinnamon-cardamom apples by sweetening your matcha with apple syrup and a custom spice blend, or make a cinnamon roll matcha latte with some cinnamon or brown sugar syrup and cream cheese cold foam (bonus points if you make a matching dessert to pair with it!).