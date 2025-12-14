How HGTV's Erin Napier Upgrades Boring Subway Tile In The Kitchen
A common misconception about a kitchen renovation is that it has to be expensive and overwhelming, but in reality, even small, strategic updates can make a lasting impact without breaking the bank or turning your home upside down. For example, there are many affordable ways to upgrade your backsplash, and in an interview with TODAY, Erin Napier, co-host of HGTV's "Home Town," revealed one simple way to refresh the look of your kitchen is to swap out classic but outdated subway tiles and replace them with patterned ones instead.
You can take several directions with patterned tiles. Higher-end options include handmade encaustic cement tiles, which are created by pouring pigmented cement into metal molds and pressing each tile individually. The result is long-lasting, vibrant colors and deep patterns that offer an artisanal, natural finish. But for those looking to get a patterned tile backsplash on a budget, Napier recommends opting for trusty and cost-effective porcelain printed tiles. These are mass-produced with a printed design using machine-applied glaze.
Whatever material you choose comes with its own set of pros and cons. Printed tiles have a much more uniform appearance than handmade ones and can come in a variety of different finishes. While cement tiles are more durable and long-lasting, they're also porous and require periodic sealing. In contrast, porcelain printed tiles are non-porous, making them more resistant to kitchen hazards such as grease stains and frequent cleaning. But either way, a patterned backsplash is guaranteed to bring color and character to any kitchen.
Creative ways to elevate patterned backsplashes
Using patterned tiles for your kitchen's backsplash will instantly add individuality and a sense of uniqueness to your overall decor. For a classic, timeless look, you could opt for Victorian-style tiles, which are renowned for their geometric patterns that form complex, elaborate designs. For a more detailed, vintage-inspired look, Delft tiles are the way to go. These designs are commonly found on popular backsplash materials like ceramic and porcelain. Other styles to consider are Moroccan or Spanish, which feature vibrant, colorful, and highly intricate patterns that'll bring a warm, Mediterranean flair to your space.
For a patterned effect without relying on the tiles themselves, you could also play around with the shape and color of the tiles you use. For a well-integrated but stylish pattern, try a mix of black and white diamond or hexagonal tiles. For added depth and interest, consider a colorful mix of smaller, checkerboard-style tiles to create a unique mosaic backsplash.
If you don't want to go through the process of installing tiles, we get it. Applying grout yourself can be daunting, and if you're a renter, you might not even have the option to take out your current kitchen backsplash. In these cases, you can still achieve the look of a backsplash by using peel-and-stick tiles or adhesive wallpaper. These options are much easier to apply and remove and come in a wide range of styles, allowing you to add a stylish look to your kitchen without the permanent commitment.