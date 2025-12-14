How HGTV's Erin Napier Upgrades Boring Subway Tile In The Kitchen

A common misconception about a kitchen renovation is that it has to be expensive and overwhelming, but in reality, even small, strategic updates can make a lasting impact without breaking the bank or turning your home upside down. For example, there are many affordable ways to upgrade your backsplash, and in an interview with TODAY, Erin Napier, co-host of HGTV's "Home Town," revealed one simple way to refresh the look of your kitchen is to swap out classic but outdated subway tiles and replace them with patterned ones instead.

You can take several directions with patterned tiles. Higher-end options include handmade encaustic cement tiles, which are created by pouring pigmented cement into metal molds and pressing each tile individually. The result is long-lasting, vibrant colors and deep patterns that offer an artisanal, natural finish. But for those looking to get a patterned tile backsplash on a budget, Napier recommends opting for trusty and cost-effective porcelain printed tiles. These are mass-produced with a printed design using machine-applied glaze.

Whatever material you choose comes with its own set of pros and cons. Printed tiles have a much more uniform appearance than handmade ones and can come in a variety of different finishes. While cement tiles are more durable and long-lasting, they're also porous and require periodic sealing. In contrast, porcelain printed tiles are non-porous, making them more resistant to kitchen hazards such as grease stains and frequent cleaning. But either way, a patterned backsplash is guaranteed to bring color and character to any kitchen.