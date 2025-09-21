Julia Child's Secret To Perfectly Roasted Broccoli

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Before legends like Anthony Bourdain or Gordon Ramsay hit the food scene, there was Julia Child, credited for demystifying and popularizing French food in U.S. households and restaurants. She shared the secrets of French cooking through her bestselling cookbook "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" and her hit television show, "The French Chef." So next time you're eating a simple croque monsieur at your local Parisian-style bistro, or picking up butter (another ingredient she championed), you've got Child to thank. She embodied French cooking, which brings out complex flavors from simple, everyday ingredients. One example of this is her secret to perfectly roasted broccoli, which she elevated by trimming the stalks and dividing them into florets.

In an episode of "The French Chef," Julia Child noted that "if you want to have the most tender and delicious broccoli you've ever eaten in your life, you peel it, and it makes a tremendous amount of difference in how fast it cooks and how delicious it tastes" (via YouTube). This was also a technique she used for asparagus. Using a peeler or paring knife, removing the tough and fibrous skin makes the broccoli more palatable, while the quicker cooking time also contributes to the broccoli caramelizing on the outside.

In "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," Child wrote, "Fresh broccoli will cook much more rapidly and stay greener if you divide the flowerets about 3 inches long and then peel the thin, green skin off the stalks" (via The Internet Archive). Cutting the broccoli into evenly sized pieces ensures uniform roasting, preventing some parts from becoming mushy while others remain undercooked.