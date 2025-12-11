Gordon Ramsay Transforms A Simple Bowl Of Oatmeal With This Banana Trick

As breakfast starches go, oatmeal is a solid way to start your morning. But to add a bit more flavor, nutrition, and moisture, Gordon Ramsay's family had a unique trick involving bananas.

According to a transcript from a Reddit thread, the Ramsays put three or four bananas in the oven over the pilot light, slowly baking them so their flesh liquified. In the morning, they'd squeeze the bananas into milk, add some oatmeal and dried cranberries, and enjoy a breakfast that was fruity, moist, and utterly delicious. Following the wrong oat-to-liquid ratio is a common mistake when cooking oatmeal, but since bananas are so rich in moisture, they help ensure your breakfast won't dry out. This is especially helpful when using steel-cut oats compared to rolled oats, as steel-cut oats require more liquid and a significantly longer cooking time.

By slowly baking the bananas over a pilot light, the Ramsays used a hands-free way to also add more sweetness to their breakfast. This caramelizes the fruit's natural sugars, making them pronounced enough that they didn't need to add extra sugar in the morning. However, there's one issue with Ramsay's method: Most modern stoves use electric ignition, not pilot lights. If you want to recreate Ramsay's childhood oatmeal, you may need to find new ways to achieve the same effect.