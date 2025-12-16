Rick Steves Budget-Friendly Tip For Eating In Iceland

Travel writer and television host Rick Steves offers a wealth of knowledge for planning a visit to Europe. Whether it's going to a cafeteria for affordable food or ordering your drink at the bar for a lower price, his budget-minded tips deliver nifty savings. So if you're planning on traveling to Iceland – a country famed for its steep food prices – Steves' savvy strategies come especially handy.

When visiting this Nordic island, Steves recommends switching up your typical dining rhythms and going in on a big lunch rather than dinner (via Rick Steves). Both casual and fine dining eateries often sell good-value midday deals; Steves notes you can often find lunches for around $25 a person — much cheaper than the dinner options. Sure, such a deal may still seem pricey, but keep in mind a dinner for two at a mid-range restaurant often reaches $100 or more in the European country.

Plus, ordering a midday lunch menu lets you sample creative fare from trendy local eateries. Redditors discussing the strategy of lunch-over-dinner dining offer recommendations like Reykjavik-based Apotek, where you can get three chef-driven courses for 8.990 KR (roughly $70) or Islenski Barinn, which offers a burger, soup, and coffee combo for a more approachable 2.490 KR (~$20). In Iceland, lunch usually starts about 11:30 a.m. – so schedule your mealtime accordingly for optimal savings.