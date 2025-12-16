Rick Steves Budget-Friendly Tip For Eating In Iceland
Travel writer and television host Rick Steves offers a wealth of knowledge for planning a visit to Europe. Whether it's going to a cafeteria for affordable food or ordering your drink at the bar for a lower price, his budget-minded tips deliver nifty savings. So if you're planning on traveling to Iceland – a country famed for its steep food prices – Steves' savvy strategies come especially handy.
When visiting this Nordic island, Steves recommends switching up your typical dining rhythms and going in on a big lunch rather than dinner (via Rick Steves). Both casual and fine dining eateries often sell good-value midday deals; Steves notes you can often find lunches for around $25 a person — much cheaper than the dinner options. Sure, such a deal may still seem pricey, but keep in mind a dinner for two at a mid-range restaurant often reaches $100 or more in the European country.
Plus, ordering a midday lunch menu lets you sample creative fare from trendy local eateries. Redditors discussing the strategy of lunch-over-dinner dining offer recommendations like Reykjavik-based Apotek, where you can get three chef-driven courses for 8.990 KR (roughly $70) or Islenski Barinn, which offers a burger, soup, and coffee combo for a more approachable 2.490 KR (~$20). In Iceland, lunch usually starts about 11:30 a.m. – so schedule your mealtime accordingly for optimal savings.
Combine several budget tips to save money on food in Iceland
Even with a lunch deal in hand, dining out in Iceland comes pricey; guidebooks even recommend skipping restaurants and heading straight to the grocery store. Yet sampling local cuisine is undoubtedly part of the travel experience, so add on a few more cost-saving strategies to experience Icelandic fare without breaking the bank.
For starters, Rick Steves points out that Icelandic restaurants are generous with complimentary items. Don't be timid about asking for tap water, or second helpings of bread and soup — many eateries offer limitless deals. While ordering, also look for local products, as imported foods are pricey in Iceland. Instead of familiar pork or chicken, opt for local protein sources like lamb, varying fish (including dried Harðfiskur — which just means hard fish and is usually made from cod), as well as Skyr yogurt. Not only will such foods be priced without a premium, but they also let you sample traditional Icelandic fare.
Furthermore, keep your eye out for more casual options like food trucks as well as hot dog stands. Similar to Nordic neighbor Norway's hot dog obsession, you can find various tubed meats in Iceland – locally called pylsur – served on bread with unique regional condiments. One serving goes for around 600KR (about $4.69), presenting a much more accessible way to bite into what locals eat. Keep several Icelandic dining tips in mind, and enjoy the beautiful country with less food budget stress.