Where Rick Steves Goes For Affordable Food And Great Conversation In Europe

With over five decades of travel experience, Rick Steves brings an incredible array of savvy tips and tricks for the road. The travel writer and television host first took off on independent travels across Europe fresh out of high school, all on a shoestring budget. So in equal measure to recommending dining strategies for the most scenic locations, Steves is well-versed in stretching your dollars on the continent. And one of his most unorthodox tips for affordable food involves a place far off of the tourist track: university cafeterias (per Rick Steves).

Here, you can grab well-priced bites, often of local cuisine, and without incurred costs like service charges. Rather than operating for maximized profit, such dining operations typically maintain a fixed price, totally alleviating fears of tourist surcharges. Sure, the food may not always be fit for gourmands, but it's usually fairly nutritious — and a true glimpse into regional dining patterns.

Furthermore — perhaps most intriguingly — the cafeteria lets you mingle with young locals. The majority of European students study English, making educational institutions a hotspot for a common language. And Steves points out that students are often willing to socialize — especially since you'll likely stick out in the surroundings. After all, traveling to eat isn't exclusively about the flavors. An insightful conversation with a resident could leave a more long-lasting impression than a fancy restaurant reservation.