Find Your Favorite Discontinued Snacks At This Chain Store

"I love snacks! Snacks, snacks, snacks, snacks!" exclaims Nick Kroll in his Netflix comedy special "Little Big Boy." And indeed, his passionate reverence for munchies is easy to understand. Whether you're a fan of the cheesiest cheese snacks, crispy potato chips, or little treats with a sweet touch, the expansive world of nibbles encourages fandom. All to say, when a beloved bite gets discontinued, it's a "time stands still" scenario. You might ask a friendly grocery store employee, phone supermarkets in your area, or even scour eBay sales in hopes of finding the snack. Yet, all the while — miraculously — one ubiquitous chain might just stock your discontinued favorites. For such a heroic retailer, head to Dollar Tree.

The chain — which impressively has over 9,000 locations across North America — is a beloved small-bite emporium. Many of its stores even offer an entire designated "Snack Zone," which contains several aisles of packaged foods with gems abound. So even though TGI Friday's announced bankruptcy, you'll still find its potato skins here. And unique discontinued candies — often in boxed movie theater packaging — are also frequently spotted. To discover snacky products not often found elsewhere, Dollar Tree's a reliable spot.