Are Groceries Cheaper At Dollar Tree? Here's What Reddit Thinks

Many don't associate Dollar Tree with day-to-day grocery needs, but rather a spot to find your favorite discontinued snacks and some affordable kitchen decor items. Although the discount retail chain doesn't sell eggs or produce, you can still whip up a surprising array of meals using products from the grocer. However, while its pricing model suggests shopping for groceries here is cheaper, not all consumers agree.

A Reddit discussion shows that while Dollar Tree attracts shoppers with its $1.25 price tag, you'll often get better bulk savings at other retailers. "They sell you smaller packages and make it look like a deal. In reality, you're paying more $ per ounce," states one user. Redditors agree this approach can be handy when shopping for one or two people. When stocking up at Dollar Tree versus warehouse stores like Costco and Sam's Club, or chains like Walmart and Aldi, you may need to examine each item on a case-by-case basis.

A few select offerings are more affordable at Dollar Tree. A Redditor states the $1.25 coconut milk is a good buy; a can of the Asian cooking staple often goes for around the $2 mark at Walmart. Others find success with their spices, sliced jalapeños, and kitchen cleaning supplies, according to a different Frugal Reddit thread. Generally, the forum's consensus steers toward shopping at other grocery stores for day-to-day needs.