Why Rick Steves Says You Shouldn't Skip Happy Hour When Traveling In Europe

Many tourists rely on information and advice from travel guru Rick Steves when they're vacationing in Europe. So they listen when the guidebook author and TV show host says ordering the "tourist menu" is an affordable way to dine there, or that having the hotel breakfast is the worst meal mistake to make. Among his many other dining suggestions for travelers in Europe is a clever tip for Italy, where the happy-hour-like aperitivo can be an affordable stand-in for dinner (per Rick Steves).

An aperitivo is a drink with light snacks that Italians have at a bar (what they call a café) before dinner, and is part of the café culture in all parts of the country. The name comes from the Latin "aperire," meaning "to open," and the after-work ritual is considered a way to "open" the stomach for dinner. Because Italians eat dinner late, people usually have their aperitivo during the hours between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. – and yes, dinner comes after (usually around 9 p.m.).

When you order your drink, there isn't a discount like an American-style happy hour, but the finger food nibbles provided by the bar are included in the price. Steves says that because you can eat as much as you like from the often buffet-style spread, you could "discreetly" make the food on offer into an inexpensive light dinner. However, depending on the bar, you may have to get another drink before going back for more to eat.