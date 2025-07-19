The 5 Best Cookware Colors That Will Never Go Out Of Style

Whether you're scouring the shelves for inexpensive cookware at Costco or searching for a bougie brand, chances are you want your pots, pans, and bakeware to be a stylish addition to your kitchen. One important consideration is the shade, which should feel contemporary for the lifespan of your kitchenware. To find out how to hone in on just the right hue, Food Republic spoke with Rick Berres, owner of Honey-Doers, a Minnesota-based business focused on remodeling services.

"Glossy colors are traditional and timeless, so I would opt for that instead of matte," Berres said. "Otherwise, there is quite a range of colors that work long-term and will work with your kitchen colors regardless of what you're choosing during your latest renovation."

If you're not starting from scratch, you can look to the colors of your kitchen for inspiration, choosing shades that either match or complement your existing decor. But if you're in the midst of a full kitchen upgrade, the options may seem endless — which is why taking the time to thoughtfully consider your entire color scheme, right down to your cookware, can help you avoid common remodeling mistakes. To help with this crucial decision, Rick Berres offers some suggestions for colors that will withstand the test of time.