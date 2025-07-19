The 5 Best Cookware Colors That Will Never Go Out Of Style
Whether you're scouring the shelves for inexpensive cookware at Costco or searching for a bougie brand, chances are you want your pots, pans, and bakeware to be a stylish addition to your kitchen. One important consideration is the shade, which should feel contemporary for the lifespan of your kitchenware. To find out how to hone in on just the right hue, Food Republic spoke with Rick Berres, owner of Honey-Doers, a Minnesota-based business focused on remodeling services.
"Glossy colors are traditional and timeless, so I would opt for that instead of matte," Berres said. "Otherwise, there is quite a range of colors that work long-term and will work with your kitchen colors regardless of what you're choosing during your latest renovation."
If you're not starting from scratch, you can look to the colors of your kitchen for inspiration, choosing shades that either match or complement your existing decor. But if you're in the midst of a full kitchen upgrade, the options may seem endless — which is why taking the time to thoughtfully consider your entire color scheme, right down to your cookware, can help you avoid common remodeling mistakes. To help with this crucial decision, Rick Berres offers some suggestions for colors that will withstand the test of time.
Go bold with red
If you're looking for a bright statement color, red is definitely a solid option. "For some reason, red has always been classic traditional kitchenware," Rick Berres said, adding that kitchens are often associated with fire — so red seems like a natural fit. You can choose to go with an entire set or invest in one high-end piece that complements the others you already have.
Black cookware is always classic
As with dresses and suits, you can almost never go wrong with black when it comes to cookware. This color "will show fewer marks and dings and chips, so it can make a great choice for a long-term set of cookware," Rick Berres explained. Since it is so versatile, this shade is a great choice for home cooks who are just starting to build up their cookware collections, as well as for anyone who might want to spice things up with other shades in the future.
Brighten your kitchen's color scheme with white
If you're wanting to introduce lighter tones into your kitchen's color palette, paler hues might be just right. "White, off-white, or cream [cookware] ... can provide a bit of a bright and fresh visual point in a darker kitchen," Rick Berres explained. When considering white pots and pans, though, it may be important to note that they could require more care than their darker counterparts to prevent signs of wear and tear. Be sure to take the time to properly clean the pans to avoid discoloration.
Step outside the box with a baby pink
If your curtains or appliances are already bright primary colors, this one may not be for you. But if the rest of your kitchen is fairly neutral, pink might be an option. Rick Berres suggested that while it might not initially seem timeless, a cotton candy pink actually "transcends trends" and circles back to being a classic, "traditional 1950s kitchen color." He also noted it's unlikely to clash with many other colors, aside from perhaps orange kitchens, which are uncommon. Like red, pink can also serve as a bold statement, whether through a whole collection or just a couple of pieces.
Elevate your kitchen with elegant navy blue
If you're looking for a set that's somewhat understated, blue may be a good go-to. Rick Berres explained that while blue cookware isn't as commonly seen as other colors, navy, in particular, "is so classy and elegant." He highlighted its remarkable versatility, noting that "it goes with almost any color I can think of," making it a resilient choice that will complement kitchen renovations for years to come. Like black, this hue is ideal for a foundational cookware set that can be brightened up with other pieces over time.