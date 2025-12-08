Lidia Bastianich's 3-Ingredient Pasta Is Perfect For A Weeknight Meal
Though her meat sauce and ravioli are famous, sometimes even Lidia Bastianich doesn't feel like putting in too much work. When this happens, she turns to a simple pasta dish seasoned only with extra virgin olive oil and grated Grana Padano.
The type of pasta you use isn't terribly important, but since this dish doesn't have too many flavors, you'll want to opt for something high in quality. Look for the rich golden color of semolina flour, made from nutty durum wheat, for a bit of extra taste. Just like finishing steak with a drizzle of oil, a glug of olive oil keeps your pasta moist, prevents it from sticking together, and coats it with rich Mediterranean flavor. While you may be used to cooking with regular olive oil, be sure to use extra virgin varieties for more taste and higher quality.
The pièce de résistance, however, is Grana Padano, a classic Italian cheese you need to try if you haven't already. Creamy and with a graininess that's perfect for grating, it provides most of your meal's flavor and should blend with the olive oil to melt into a perfect, rich coating — almost like a quick carbonara. The beauty of this meal is that you only need a pot, strainer, and grater, but if you have some leftovers in the fridge, it's easy to upgrade it a bit to create a new flavor profile or add some protein and nutrients.
How to upgrade Bastianich's three-ingredient pasta meal
If you're looking for more taste or nutrition, you don't have to break the bank or eat up too much of your evening. While Lidia Bastianich's recipe is delicious and homey, you probably already have everything you need to make it even better in your kitchen. Take inspiration from other easy weeknight pasta dinners to come up with affordable, simple add-ins.
Seasonings go a long way with pasta, especially when your starting recipe is so simple. If you have access to fresh herbs, a sprinkle of basil, oregano, or thyme provides some much-needed aromatics to this simple dish without overpowering the olive oil or cheese. Since Grana Padano is an aged cheese, that means it loves freshly ground black pepper. The sharp bite of peppercorns combined with the heady richness of dairy creates a powerful combo that's tried and true for other exquisite recipes like cacio e peppe.
Lean proteins are a great topping for any pasta dish, but you may want to add a bit more fat from either olive oil or cheese to keep your dish rich and satisfying. Marbled proteins like leftover ribeye or chicken thigh add tons of flavor and moisture, so you may not need quite as much oil. If you have leftover vegetables on hand, stick with ones that are soft rather than firm. While some shredded carrots can add a nice brightness to the dish, they also may not absorb the other flavors quite as well as sauteed or boiled carrots.