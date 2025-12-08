Lidia Bastianich's 3-Ingredient Pasta Is Perfect For A Weeknight Meal

Though her meat sauce and ravioli are famous, sometimes even Lidia Bastianich doesn't feel like putting in too much work. When this happens, she turns to a simple pasta dish seasoned only with extra virgin olive oil and grated Grana Padano.

The type of pasta you use isn't terribly important, but since this dish doesn't have too many flavors, you'll want to opt for something high in quality. Look for the rich golden color of semolina flour, made from nutty durum wheat, for a bit of extra taste. Just like finishing steak with a drizzle of oil, a glug of olive oil keeps your pasta moist, prevents it from sticking together, and coats it with rich Mediterranean flavor. While you may be used to cooking with regular olive oil, be sure to use extra virgin varieties for more taste and higher quality.

The pièce de résistance, however, is Grana Padano, a classic Italian cheese you need to try if you haven't already. Creamy and with a graininess that's perfect for grating, it provides most of your meal's flavor and should blend with the olive oil to melt into a perfect, rich coating — almost like a quick carbonara. The beauty of this meal is that you only need a pot, strainer, and grater, but if you have some leftovers in the fridge, it's easy to upgrade it a bit to create a new flavor profile or add some protein and nutrients.