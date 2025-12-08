The Costco Potstickers That Belong In The Air Fryer

If you've never had a potsticker, you're really missing out. These gorgeous little dumplings are stuffed with a meat and veggie mixture, then hand-wrapped with a thin hot water dumpling dough, which keeps the interior moist and delicious, so the outside can get a brief sear for a multi-sensory experience. While making homemade ones (and learning how to fold potstickers) sounds delightful, sometimes it's all about convenience, and that's precisely why the bag that you should pick up on your next Costco haul, which cooks perfectly in the air fryer, is Ling Ling Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers. This 4.2-pound bag is the epitome of a potsticker lover's dream. If you don't have a membership to buy some, you can get a bag sent to your doorstep via grocery delivery services like Instacart (just note there is an up-charge on the product).

As with any frozen appetizer, there are several cooking options, but in this case, the air fryer delivers the texture you crave. By air-frying these dumplings, you'll get a crunchy exterior rather than a soft one (which is how they are served when solely steamed). The main suggestion for cooking to get optimal crunch: first, toss the frozen potstickers in some oil, then air-fry them at 370 degrees Fahrenheit for up to five minutes. This will result in the crispiest consistency possible.