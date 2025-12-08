Modern Grilled Cheese Has Nothing On This Baked 1950s Sandwich

What we know today as a grilled cheese sandwich is often two slices of bread with slices of cheese in the middle, pan-fried for a melty interior and a buttery, toasted exterior. While the modern dish is delicious in its own right, there's a 1950s version — the "cheese dream" — that, dare we say, might be better, or at the very least, deserves some much-needed spotlight. To get to the nitty-gritty, a cheese dream is two pieces of bread stuffed (and coated) in a rich, cheesy concoction, then baked to create a crunchy crust and gooey inside for a textural masterpiece.

Ingredients – 2 cups finely grated sharp Cheddar cheese – 1 cup butter, softened – 2 tablespoons heavy cream – 1 large egg – 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce – ½ teaspoon table salt – ½ teaspoon dry mustard – Ground red pepper or hot sauce to taste – 1 package firm white sandwich bread slices Directions 1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Beat cheese and butter at medium speed with an electric mixer until blended. Beat in heavy cream and next 5 ingredients. 2. Cut crusts from white bread slices; cut each bread slice into 4 squares. Spread cheese mixture on half of bread squares (about 1 tsp. per square); top each with 1 remaining square. Spread remaining cheese mixture over top and sides of sandwiches. Place sandwiches, 1 inch apart, on a lightly greased baking sheet. 3. Bake at 375°F for 15 minutes or until golden brown

The spread that stuffs and coats the cheese dream starts with a blend of cheese and softened butter. While cheddar is the most popular choice for its bold flavor, cheese it up however you please. Try pepper Jack for pops of spiciness, parmesan for a nutty taste, a classic Italian cheese like fontina for butteriness, or even a blend for a balanced flavor. Just be sure to shred it yourself for superior melt.

Once you've landed on your ideal butter-and-cheese combo, you'll stir in a bit of heavy cream, an egg, and your favorite spices and sauces. Common preferences include Worcestershire — a game-changing ingredient that adds a tangy, salty taste — or a cayenne-based hot sauce (think Frank's RedHot) for zest.