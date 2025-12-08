Modern Grilled Cheese Has Nothing On This Baked 1950s Sandwich
What we know today as a grilled cheese sandwich is often two slices of bread with slices of cheese in the middle, pan-fried for a melty interior and a buttery, toasted exterior. While the modern dish is delicious in its own right, there's a 1950s version — the "cheese dream" — that, dare we say, might be better, or at the very least, deserves some much-needed spotlight. To get to the nitty-gritty, a cheese dream is two pieces of bread stuffed (and coated) in a rich, cheesy concoction, then baked to create a crunchy crust and gooey inside for a textural masterpiece.
These Cheese Dreams are guaranteed to be one of the best easy appetizer recipes you've ever made. Get the full recipe below! Ingredients – 2 cups finely grated sharp Cheddar cheese – 1 cup butter, softened – 2 tablespoons heavy cream – 1 large egg – 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce – ½ teaspoon table salt – ½ teaspoon dry mustard – Ground red pepper or hot sauce to taste – 1 package firm white sandwich bread slices Directions 1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Beat cheese and butter at medium speed with an electric mixer until blended. Beat in heavy cream and next 5 ingredients. 2. Cut crusts from white bread slices; cut each bread slice into 4 squares. Spread cheese mixture on half of bread squares (about 1 tsp. per square); top each with 1 remaining square. Spread remaining cheese mixture over top and sides of sandwiches. Place sandwiches, 1 inch apart, on a lightly greased baking sheet. 3. Bake at 375°F for 15 minutes or until golden brown
The spread that stuffs and coats the cheese dream starts with a blend of cheese and softened butter. While cheddar is the most popular choice for its bold flavor, cheese it up however you please. Try pepper Jack for pops of spiciness, parmesan for a nutty taste, a classic Italian cheese like fontina for butteriness, or even a blend for a balanced flavor. Just be sure to shred it yourself for superior melt.
Once you've landed on your ideal butter-and-cheese combo, you'll stir in a bit of heavy cream, an egg, and your favorite spices and sauces. Common preferences include Worcestershire — a game-changing ingredient that adds a tangy, salty taste — or a cayenne-based hot sauce (think Frank's RedHot) for zest.
How to truly customize this 1950s sammy
There are so many ways to impart your favorite flavors into the cheese dream. Buffalo sauce provides a buttery, mild kick, and soy sauce adds a superbly salty, umami-rich flavor. Don't stop at condiments, though — try out dried spices too. For example, stir in a ranch packet to add garlic, onion, and herby-ness. Or mix dried mustard powder with coarse pepper to provide a subtle punch and spice that cuts through the rich dairy. A sprinkle of dried herbs like dill gives a pungent, fresh flair that complements a sharp cheese.
Once your cheese, butter, cream, egg, and spice combination is squared away, it's time to fill and coat these retro goodies. An essential element is using a bread that can stand up to the weight of the cheesy spread, like Texas toast or brioche (trim the crusts off first for uniformity). Once your cheese dreams are baked and ready to eat (you can enjoy them whole or cut into bite-size appetizers), pair 'em with a mouthwatering dipping sauce (or even a classic condiment like ketchup) for even more flavor when serving.