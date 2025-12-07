The One US State Sam's Club Will Not Ship To If You Order Online
There is plenty to appreciate about shopping at Sam's Club. For example, if you're heading inside the store, you can skip the long check-out lines completely thanks to Scan and Go on the app, and if you want to avoid stepping foot within the building altogether on one of the worst days to shop there, you can just order online and select curbside pickup. Sam's Club also allows you to place orders that will ship directly to your home, but it appears that in spring 2025 the big box retailer (which is owned by Walmart) stopped shipping to one of the US states that seemingly needs access to its goods the most: the great state of Hawaii.
Indeed, the Sam's Club website currently states that shipping "may not be available" to those living in the Aloha State. Customers who do live there have found that when they attempt to place a shipping order, a message comes up saying that items cannot be transported to their address and to change the address listed. Obviously this has caused Hawaiian residents a great deal of anger and frustration, particularly since Sam's Club did not publicly announce the change in policy, nor communicate to Hawaiian customers directly.
Why Sam's Club stopped shipping to Hawaii and what to do about it
The lack of Sam's Club shipping to Hawaii has created a conundrum for customers who have come to rely on deliveries of its bulk goods. Sam's hasn't issued an official statement on why it no longer ships to the Aloha State, but customers have theorized that it's due to the cost of shipping from the mainland to the islands. One Redditor on the r/Hawaii subreddit suggested that if it costs Sam's so much to ship to Hawaii for free, they should "at least allow customers to pay for shipping," rather than pull the rug out from under Hawaiians who have come to rely on Sam's deliveries.
The warehouse chain has not opted for that solution, though, but there are some ways Hawaiians can try to source the goods they need regardless. As it turns out, parent-company Walmart still ships to Hawaii, albeit with an additional fee. While you might not get the same quantity or pricing that you would when buying in bulk from Sam's, you can grab a lot of the same types of items, and you'll have a lot more options to choose from.
There is also the option of defecting from Sam's Club/Walmart altogether, as several commenters on the Reddit thread referenced above said they would do. Instead, they're opting for Costco memberships. Sam's Club's biggest warehouse chain rival ships most of its items to Hawaii, though you may incur additional fees.