The One US State Sam's Club Will Not Ship To If You Order Online

The lack of Sam's Club shipping to Hawaii has created a conundrum for customers who have come to rely on deliveries of its bulk goods. Sam's hasn't issued an official statement on why it no longer ships to the Aloha State, but customers have theorized that it's due to the cost of shipping from the mainland to the islands. One Redditor on the r/Hawaii subreddit suggested that if it costs Sam's so much to ship to Hawaii for free, they should "at least allow customers to pay for shipping," rather than pull the rug out from under Hawaiians who have come to rely on Sam's deliveries.

The warehouse chain has not opted for that solution, though, but there are some ways Hawaiians can try to source the goods they need regardless. As it turns out, parent-company Walmart still ships to Hawaii, albeit with an additional fee. While you might not get the same quantity or pricing that you would when buying in bulk from Sam's, you can grab a lot of the same types of items, and you'll have a lot more options to choose from.

There is also the option of defecting from Sam's Club/Walmart altogether, as several commenters on the Reddit thread referenced above said they would do. Instead, they're opting for Costco memberships. Sam's Club's biggest warehouse chain rival ships most of its items to Hawaii, though you may incur additional fees.