The 3-Ingredient Cheesecake Filling That's Perfect For Stuffed Strawberries

Imagine turning a juicy, sweet berry and a fluffy, tangy cheesecake into one creation? Yeah, we'll take an entire plate full. Best of all, using jammy strawberries as the vessel for a cheesecake is super easy. All it takes are three basic ingredients – equal parts softened cream cheese and Greek yogurt plus a sweetener of choice (think around two tablespoons of monk fruit, or up to ½ cup of powdered sugar per cup of filling) to curate a delicious cheesecake-flavored mixture that is perfect for stuffing the berries with for a crave-worthy sweet treat. If the idea of Greek yogurt doesn't fly with you, you can always use exclusively cream cheese for a more decadent taste.

While totally optional, if you have it on hand, consider adding a splash of vanilla extract to the mixture to boost the creamy, rich flavors. Or, if you want to change the flavor profile, consider almond extract to add nutty-like amaretto notes to your treat. You could also add cake batter flavor for rich, freshly baked vanilla cake notes that complement the cheesecake flawlessly, or try strawberry extract to stretch the ripe, bright berry notes further.

After combining the cream cheese, yogurt, sweeteners, and extracts of your choice, you'll want to transfer the mixture to a piping bag with a star-tipped finish for classy-looking ridges, or without a tip for a smooth look. If you don't have a standard piping bag, you can use a gallon-sized plastic bag (just snip the corner off) or stuff them using a spoon for a rustic rendition.