The 3-Ingredient Cheesecake Filling That's Perfect For Stuffed Strawberries
Imagine turning a juicy, sweet berry and a fluffy, tangy cheesecake into one creation? Yeah, we'll take an entire plate full. Best of all, using jammy strawberries as the vessel for a cheesecake is super easy. All it takes are three basic ingredients – equal parts softened cream cheese and Greek yogurt plus a sweetener of choice (think around two tablespoons of monk fruit, or up to ½ cup of powdered sugar per cup of filling) to curate a delicious cheesecake-flavored mixture that is perfect for stuffing the berries with for a crave-worthy sweet treat. If the idea of Greek yogurt doesn't fly with you, you can always use exclusively cream cheese for a more decadent taste.
While totally optional, if you have it on hand, consider adding a splash of vanilla extract to the mixture to boost the creamy, rich flavors. Or, if you want to change the flavor profile, consider almond extract to add nutty-like amaretto notes to your treat. You could also add cake batter flavor for rich, freshly baked vanilla cake notes that complement the cheesecake flawlessly, or try strawberry extract to stretch the ripe, bright berry notes further.
After combining the cream cheese, yogurt, sweeteners, and extracts of your choice, you'll want to transfer the mixture to a piping bag with a star-tipped finish for classy-looking ridges, or without a tip for a smooth look. If you don't have a standard piping bag, you can use a gallon-sized plastic bag (just snip the corner off) or stuff them using a spoon for a rustic rendition.
Make these stuffed berries one-of-a kind with more tips
Instead of using the filling as is, get creative and add mix-ins. Start with mini chocolate chips and incorporate some unsweetened cocoa powder, too, for a creamy chocolate-covered strawberry variety — cue mouth watering. For a more traditional option, fold in crushed graham crackers, which helps take the cheesecake flavors to new heights, or take inspo from this dark chocolate Oreo cheesecake by sprinkling on crushed cookies and a bittersweet chocolatey drizzle.
Be sure to top the completed berries with any mix-ins, too, for added crunch and visual interest. For example, sprinkles are a festive touch that adds a pop of pizzazz and crunch. Or adorn your desserts with more fruit, like raspberries and blueberries, for a tart, fresh twist on a triple-berry cheesecake. As for how to prep the strawberries for filling, you have two choices: You can either hull them without a knife, which will remove a portion of the center for easy filling — or cut them in half and simply pipe on mounds of filling to the flat side.
As a tip, try to find large berries that can withstand a good amount of the fluffy cheesecake filling (or topping). Once these delicious and quick cheesecake-loaded strawberries are filled, they're ready to eat straight away, or, if you're making them ahead of time for your next party, keep them in an air-tight container for up to three days, then apply the toppings, so they don't get soggy.