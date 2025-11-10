The Easiest Way To Get Creamy, Not Crunchy, Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

While chocolate-covered strawberries are a showstopper at any occasion, some folks find that a crunchy shell clashes with the juicy tenderness of the fruit. If you want a creamy coating rather than a stiff one, ganache is a great ingredient hack that is quick, easy, and only requires you to keep a bit of heavy cream on hand.

Using one ounce of cream for every three ounces of chocolate creates a smooth, velvety coating that sticks to your strawberries just as well as pure melted chocolate, but with a far creamier texture. Plus, a ganache doesn't require you to use fancy equipment or a double boiler method! Simply heat a saucepan of cream until just boiling, then pour into a bowl of chocolate, stirring gently until the whole confection melts together into a glaze. When warm, the mixture is thin enough to easily dip fruits. Once it reaches room temperature, however, it hardens just enough to adhere to your strawberries' skins without creating a firm shell.

Using this method, couverture is still the best type of chocolate for deliciously dipped strawberries because its high cocoa butter content helps them melt evenly into the cream. The additional dairy fats add notes of richness to the already sweet chocolate, creating a dessert that's easy to bite and practically melts on the tongue. But while ganache makes chocolate-dipped strawberries a breeze, you'll still want to prep and store your fruits properly for the best possible product.