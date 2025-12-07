These 2 Ingredients Will Transform Your Beef Stew
While, sure, you can have stew any time of year, the return of cold weather brings cravings for comforting hot food and drinks that warm you from the inside. One of the most classic is beef stew. Tucking into a steaming bowl with spoonfuls of tender meat and vegetables in a rich gravy hits the spot on a chilly day. But as delicious as the simple dish is, recipe developer and food blogger Katie Vine told Food Republic its flavor can be elevated with two ingredients: red wine and bouillon cubes or powder.
"Red wine adds both acidity and depth (depending on the variety used — Cabernet or Merlot are my top choices, and you can use an inexpensive one as well," she explained. "You get soft fruity notes that don't overpower, and they add a richness as well." In addition to imparting flavor, its acidity helps balance the savory richness from the meat. Beef and red wine are a proven complementary combination, as best exemplified in another version of stew made with the meat, the French dish beef bourguignon.
Vine also shared the benefit of dissolving bouillon, which is dehydrated, concentrated stock, in the beef broth for the stew. "Bouillon adds umami and depth of flavor — making your stock more flavorful and seasoned." However, you're not limited to just one flavor. "You can mix and match too — add chicken or vegetable bouillon to beef broth to create fun flavor combinations that make for a delicious bite!" She said both will "make a well-rounded dish."
Tips for including wine and bouillon in your beef stew
In addition to the Cabernet and Merlot suggested by Katie Vine, any dry, full-bodied red wine would work for beef stew. If you're having a glass with your meal, you could even use the same one. Steer clear of anything labeled "cooking wine," which includes salt and other preservatives. It's best to skip white wine too, which won't stand up as well in the hearty dish.
Bouillon often has a lot of salt, so you may want to buy a low-sodium version if available. Otherwise, you might need to be more restrained when seasoning, so you don't overpower your stew with salt. Just as Vine explained, you could use chicken or vegetable bouillon in the beef broth, but the reverse is an option too. That means choosing chicken, vegetable, or even mushroom broth (or stock), and adding beef bouillon to it.
The meat (one affordable cut is best for stew – chuck steak) should be browned first to develop flavorful caramelization. The broth goes in after, and so should the wine and bouillon, which Vine likes to add "early on in the cooking process." She stated, "They go in with my broth base, so that everything can simmer together and the flavors can meld well. This also allows the alcohol to cook off ... so that it's family friendly!" The stew needs to cook for a while for the best texture, with the veggies like carrots and potatoes put in about halfway through, so they don't get mushy. Serve with crusty bread or over mashed potatoes, egg noodles, or rice to soak up the flavor-boosted sauce.