These 2 Ingredients Will Transform Your Beef Stew

While, sure, you can have stew any time of year, the return of cold weather brings cravings for comforting hot food and drinks that warm you from the inside. One of the most classic is beef stew. Tucking into a steaming bowl with spoonfuls of tender meat and vegetables in a rich gravy hits the spot on a chilly day. But as delicious as the simple dish is, recipe developer and food blogger Katie Vine told Food Republic its flavor can be elevated with two ingredients: red wine and bouillon cubes or powder.

"Red wine adds both acidity and depth (depending on the variety used — Cabernet or Merlot are my top choices, and you can use an inexpensive one as well," she explained. "You get soft fruity notes that don't overpower, and they add a richness as well." In addition to imparting flavor, its acidity helps balance the savory richness from the meat. Beef and red wine are a proven complementary combination, as best exemplified in another version of stew made with the meat, the French dish beef bourguignon.

Vine also shared the benefit of dissolving bouillon, which is dehydrated, concentrated stock, in the beef broth for the stew. "Bouillon adds umami and depth of flavor — making your stock more flavorful and seasoned." However, you're not limited to just one flavor. "You can mix and match too — add chicken or vegetable bouillon to beef broth to create fun flavor combinations that make for a delicious bite!" She said both will "make a well-rounded dish."