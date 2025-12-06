The Sweet Spanish Pastry José Andrés Calls 'A Croissant For The Gods'

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Born in Asturias and raised in Barcelona, chef José Andrés knows (and loves) Spanish cuisine, connected to it thanks to childhood weekends spent managing the fire as his father expertly prepared paella. After cooking and traveling the world via the Spanish navy, Andrés settled in the United States, where he champions the food that connects us all. However, one thing he especially wants Americans to learn about (and enjoy) is xuixos (also spelled xuxos).

Okay, that's all well and good — but what, precisely, is it? Xuixo is a croissant-like pastry that was named after a sneeze — you read that right, and yes — its pronunciation sounds sort of similar to "achoo." Others claim it's named after the sound of biting into the crispy pastry. Like the croissant it resembles, xuixos begin life as laminated dough. However, the rolls are then fried and stuffed to the brim with luscious crema Catalana. Citrusy and lighter than its British relation, crème anglaise, crema Catalana is often brûléed, much like — you guessed it — a crème brûlée.

Back to our newfound favorite pastry: After being fried, xuixos are rolled in sugar as the finishing touch. Now, apparently, José Andrés sells these crispy beauties via Goldbelly, so pardon us — we have to go order two dozen.