The Simplest Way To Fix Your Overly Salty Soup

Oversalting a dish is one of the easiest mistakes to make in cooking, and it can feel like a disaster you can't recover from. If a soup you're making suddenly tastes way too sodium-saturated for human consumption, is all hope lost? Do you need to just throw it out and start over? Fortunately, the answer to that question is no. There are ways to redeem an over-salted soup!

Adding too much salt is a common mistake when making soup — in other words, almost everyone has done it. If you fall victim to this culinary trap, the easiest fix is to incorporate more liquid into your pot to dilute the saltiness. You can add water, additional stock (as long as the stock itself isn't salty), or even a dairy component like milk, sour cream, or plain yogurt. For cream-based soups, extra cream mixed with water can also help tame the saltiness. Plant-based dairy substitutes work just as well.

Make sure you're incorporating just a small amount of extra liquid at a time, and tasting along the way. You don't want to create the opposite problem and over-dilute the salt content. If you find your dish is getting too thin texturally, you can introduce a thickener to remedy the issue, which will also help absorb some of the extra salinity you're trying to eliminate. Adding more liquid may also mean you'll need to reintroduce other seasonings to restore lost flavor — but wait to do that until the saltiness is under control.