Even a simple package of coarse-grain sea salt can impart a gourmet touch. And while some intriguingly sourced varieties can fetch steep prices, you can head to Dollar Tree for a similar vibe on a budget: Its Supreme Tradition Coarse Sea Salt costs only $1.25 for an entire pound. The seasoning comes without blended aromatics, nor are there anti-caking additives such as silicon dioxide present in the mix — so be sure to keep it dry. Like several other types of salt, Dollar Tree's seasoning is missing iodine – so just make sure it's not your exclusive salt source as your thyroid relies on iodine.

Otherwise, sprinkle the coarse salt on foods and enhance both the flavor and texture. The salt's rocky texture is one of the best for seasoning steak and lends an equally appetizing quality atop poultry, grilled vegetables, or perhaps even on bitter orange chocolate truffles. With the seasoning's affordable price, you can also utilize it in bulk applications like salt-crusted fish or pork, which require such a coarse consistency. Plus, if you'd like to season all of your cooking without fear of a crunch, you could fill your grinder with this Dollar Tree product. The salt functions as both a go-to seasoning and an elegant enhancement, making it a worthy addition to the pantry.