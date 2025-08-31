What Is A Salt Cellar And Do You Actually Need One?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For many cooks, salting food is so automatic that it warrants no attention. After all, become accustomed to a certain routine, and the concept of seasoning is overshadowed by grander cooking techniques. Yet this small crystallized mineral needs extra attention; it ends up in just about every bite. And there's no better way to give it the spotlight than by investing in a salt cellar.

A salt cellar isn't anything fancy — it's basically just a specialized name for a holding vessel. Models cover a range of designs: from a box to a cylinder, a quirky pipe-like container, or even one shaped like a charming piggy bank — though one of our favorites is a simple bamboo design. Some are available with a lid while others hold their salt in the open air. Regardless of their form, the function's the same — to let you salt with your fingers, uninhibited by shakers or grinders.

Chefs love to salt by hand (just think of Salt Bae), and you should, too. Rather than the rough estimate that's the shaker, your fingers finetune not only the amount of salt but where it goes. All the varying salt types pop with clarity, their grain and shape attuned to your tactile touch. Plus, it all makes the salting experience less clunky (as well as more fun), thereby encouraging seasoning more often — a move especially critical with cold foods. So purchase one of these charming containers and don't look back; your salting will shine.