You Can Actually Grow A Pistachio Tree From Store-Bought Pistachios. Here's How

The humble green (though once red) pistachio is capable of producing many great things, from bright gelato to top-tier marinades, and even featuring as the creamy star of the ultra-viral Dubai chocolate. But did you know that just a single bag of store-bought pistachios could be the source of a free, lifetime supply of these versatile powerhouses? To find out more, Food Republic spoke with Angelika Zaber, lawn care specialist and gardening expert with Online Turf.

According to Zaber, if you want your pistachio seeds to germinate, they've gotta be as fresh as possible. Forget about using roasted or salted variations because these processes kill the seed inside, making germination impossible. Even when using fresh nuts, "the germination rate may still be quite poor," Zaber explained. "This is because store-bought seeds are not fresh, so their viability decreases over time." For older, more stubborn seeds, a commonly used method to initiate germination is called stratification. After soaking the seeds for 24 hours, place them in a damp paper towel inside a container and refrigerate for up to six weeks. This stimulates winter, which causes the seed to break out of dormancy to eventually germinate.

If you're looking for quick germination, stratification is skippable. To kickstart this process, "Deshell your nuts and soak them for 24 hours, changing the water halfway through," Zaber said. "Next, put them on a wet paper towel in a container, cover with another paper towel, and a container lid." If your seed is viable, you should see growth occurring within a week.