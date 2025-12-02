The Store-Bought Pumpkin Pie Brand To Avoid Buying This Holiday Season

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When autumn transitions into winter, the awaited pumpkin pie season commences. The classic dessert appears throughout the holidays on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and day-to-day tables alike, meaning you'll need to acquire quite a stock. Thankfully, Food Republic's store-bought pumpkin pie ranking is here to help, outlining both successes and failures found on grocery shelves — a boon if you just aren't up to making yet another classic maple pumpkin pie.

According to the taste test, Walmart's Freshness Guaranteed Baked Pumpkin Pie is the one to avoid. Unfortunately, the dessert disappoints in both taste and texture, with the central issue being a stodgy filling. Adding to the troubles, the crust tastes dry, and the bland flavor doesn't hit the mark either — a palate likely derived from a low-quality canned pumpkin pie filling.

Furthermore, Walmart advertises the dessert as shelf-stable, a sign that the pie contains preservatives and acids (components like sodium propionate, potassium sorbate, and citric acid all appear on the ingredient list) — a good custard-based pumpkin pie should need refrigeration, not be shelf-stable. Customers pick up on such unsavory notes: "It tasted like it was shelf stable — not natural," a Walmart reviewer noted, with several others complaining that their pies were delivered frozen (thus not fresh). So, even with an alluring price of $5.23 for an 8-inch pie, don't add this dessert to the shopping cart.